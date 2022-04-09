Connect with us

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Bishop Wanjiru steps down for Sakaja in Nairobi Governor’s race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – Kwanza Kenya Alliance has unveiled Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja as its gubernatorial candidate for Nairobi after Jesus Is Alive Ministries (JIAM) Bishop Margaret Wanjiru was persuaded to drop her bid in talks convened by Deputy President William Ruto.

Wanjiru announced that she will now be vying for the Nairobi Senate seat.

The former Assistant Minister and Starehe MP announced that she quit the race for Senator Johnstone Sakaja who will now fly the UDA party ticket.

“I want all our supporters and all our party members to understand, and even all our other party leaders to understand that coalition comes with several challenges. And one of those challenges is that there must be given and take,” Wanjiru said after the meeting at Deputy President’s Official Residence in Karen.

Sakaja will now wait to know who his main competitor will be once other parties conclude their nominations.

The rivalry between the two was played out in the open in February after they clashed at a political rally in Nairobi.

Trouble began after Sakaja cut short her speech before she had finished selling her candidature to the city residents.

Sakaja picked the microphone as irked Wanjiru could be seen gesturing angrily as she stepped down a vehicle serving as a makeshift dais.

The Nairobi senator asked the former MP to cut short her speech after some youths started shouting.

DP Ruto has in recent days intensified efforts to strike consensus among aspirants seeking various seats on UDA ticket in an apparent effort to evade protracted primaries that could break up the party.

More on Capital News

Kenya

TIFA Study: Sakaja most popular gubernatorial candidate in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 10 – Johnson Sakaja is the most preferred gubernatorial candidate in Nairobi, according to the latest report from Trends and Insights...

March 10, 2022

Kenya

Sonko attributes US ban to his intention to vie for Nairobi Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has attributed the US ban against him and his immediate family members to the...

March 9, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja crowds frustrate Wanjiru as Kenya Kwanza tours Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 — Nairobi County Gubernatorial aspirants Senator Johnson Sakaja and Bishop Margret Wanjiru were on Tuesday  engaged in a public spat...

February 1, 2022

Top stories

Agnes Kagure launches Governor’s bid, promises to transform Nairobi if elected

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7- Businesswoman Agnes Kagure says all city council askaris commonly known as ‘Kanjo’ will have to undergo fresh training on customer...

January 7, 2022

Kenya

We support Anne Kagure for Nairobi Governor’s seat: Women leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – A section of women in Nairobi have endorsed businesswoman Agnes Kagure to be the next Nairobi Governor, citing her...

December 15, 2021

County News

Anne Kananu to be sworn in as Nairobi Governor Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Ann Kananu will be sworn in on Tuesday as Nairobi Governor. A Gazette Notice issued on Monday shows that...

November 15, 2021

County News

Sakaja: NMS term should be extended to August 2022 and incorporated into next Nairobi County Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2- Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja now says that the term of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) should be extended until the...

November 2, 2021

County News

MP Tim Wanyonyi declares interest in the hot Nairobi Governor’s seat

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 31-Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi has expressed interest in seeking votes for the Nairobi Governor’s seat in next year’s elections. The coveted seat...

October 31, 2021