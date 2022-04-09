Bishop Wanjiru steps down for Sakaja in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – Kwanza Kenya Alliance has unveiled Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja as its gubernatorial candidate for Nairobi after Jesus Is Alive Ministries (JIAM) Bishop Margaret Wanjiru was persuaded to drop her bid in talks convened by Deputy President William Ruto.

Wanjiru announced that she will now be vying for the Nairobi Senate seat.

The former Assistant Minister and Starehe MP announced that she quit the race for Senator Johnstone Sakaja who will now fly the UDA party ticket.

“I want all our supporters and all our party members to understand, and even all our other party leaders to understand that coalition comes with several challenges. And one of those challenges is that there must be given and take,” Wanjiru said after the meeting at Deputy President’s Official Residence in Karen.

Sakaja will now wait to know who his main competitor will be once other parties conclude their nominations.

The rivalry between the two was played out in the open in February after they clashed at a political rally in Nairobi.

Trouble began after Sakaja cut short her speech before she had finished selling her candidature to the city residents.

Sakaja picked the microphone as irked Wanjiru could be seen gesturing angrily as she stepped down a vehicle serving as a makeshift dais.

The Nairobi senator asked the former MP to cut short her speech after some youths started shouting.

DP Ruto has in recent days intensified efforts to strike consensus among aspirants seeking various seats on UDA ticket in an apparent effort to evade protracted primaries that could break up the party.