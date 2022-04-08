Azimio, UDA legislators differ over Sh3.3tn budget funding

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Members of Parliament drawn from Azimio and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have sharply differed on the Sh3.3 trillion budget presented by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

One of the bones of contention was how the government will finance the budget that calls for a Sh2.14 trillion collection in revenue leaving a Sh846 billion deficit.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro, a key ally of Deputy President William Ruto termed the budget as ambitious and that it disregards issues affecting the common mwananchi economically.

“We are very disappointed with this budget because it has exhibited clearly that this government that the leadership of this country doesn’t not understand the welfare of Kenyans,” he stated.

“The budget read was Sh3.3 trillion and the government can only contribute Sh2.14 trillion which will be collected by the Kenya Revenue Authority. Unfortunately, the target expected from KRA is debatable,” Nyoro stated.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega who doubles as the chairman of the Budget and Appropriation committee however holds that the highlights of the budget show the budget is balanced despite criticism.

“When this budget is presented to the various departmental committees you will see changes after conducting public participation. the budget will be ready by next month. That said, the budget has key positive highlights like social safety net and the funds set aside for drought.Its a balanced budget,” he said.

The Kieni legislator remained optimistic that the government will meet its revenue targets despite 2022 being an electioneering year.

“As much as we are doing politics, let us remember that we have an economy to protect and revenue to collect.If we meet our revenue targets we will not be able to borrow more,”Kega stated.

Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu emphasized that the government will be walking on a tight rope to sustain the budget given the harsh economic situation across the world will definitely have a ripple effect in the nation.

“Generally, I would say trying to create a balance in the current worldwide economic turmoil is quite difficult because you can never know whether the numbers will remain the same and that they will manage to stick to it,” said Simiyu.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa poked holes on the Sh2.14 trillion revenue estimate saying they are impossible in an election year, terming them unrealistic.

“The revenue estimates of Sh2.4 trillion is completely impossible even looking at the actuals of the last financial year. Even the sh846 billion deficit I predict they will be more than Sh1 trillion if the numbers remain the same. The government will end up paying more,” said Ichungwa.

Ichungwa faulted the move to propose a mandatory third-party insurance to cover and protect passengers in the event an accident occurs.

The Kikuyu legislator promised to oppose the proposal in the Finance Bill of 2020 saying that it will be detrimental to the growing bodaboda sector.

“It will end up punishing the most vulnerable and the millions who are in the boboda industry. I will not support any measure that will increase levies in this industry. If you want insurance for passengers, encourage Kenyans to seek covers individually but don’t push the burden to the boda boda riders,”Ichungwa noted.

While presenting the 2022/20223 financial budget, the treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani stated that all passenger carrying motorcycles and three wheelers’ dealers should obtain the insurance that cushions passengers.

This will require legislators to amend the Motor Vehicles Insurance rules to provide for the mandatory implementation of the proposal.