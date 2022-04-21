Connect with us

Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya resolved to appoint advisory panel to recommend possible running mate for Raila. /COURTESY

August Elections

Azimio to form advisory panel to recommend possible running mates for Raila

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – The Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya has resolved to appoint an advisory panel to recommend a possible running mate for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga ahead of the August elections.

This is after a council meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday morning.

According to Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed, the Council further directed the National Executive Council to come up with a campaign strategy that will ensure the Coalition Party scoops a majority in parliament and the county assemblies.

The meeting also resolved to form a tribunal that will sort out election disputes.

