Azimio-One Kenya to unveil Nairobi gubernatorial candidate on Thursday after consensus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Consensus in the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya gubernatorial ticket in Nairobi county might muzzle the political ambitions of aspirants seeking the seat.

This is after it emerged that the mega movement is set to unveil a line up on Thursday this week after an agreement with the affiliate parties within the outfit.

Addressing his supporters in his campaign secretariat, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial aspirant Tim Wanyonyi revealed that consensus talks were on high gear which will ultimately shape up the battle for Nairobi County come August 9.

“The coalition I belong too is in consultation and will be issuing a statement very soon,” he stated.

Wanyonyi who has been ranked among top contenders seeking to control the city elaborately mentioned the decision by the Azimio-OKA was bound to either boost or stab his political ambitions for the city.

“Am still in the race but the decision of the coalition will also add the weight on it or subtract. We will wait for the communication which will be done soon,” he stated.

The race from Azimio One Kenya Alliance ticket is battle between ODM, Jubilee and Wiper party.

Apart from Wanyonyi other serious contenders seeking the coalition ticket include Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe, Agnes Kananu, Richard Ngatia.

The issuance of the gubernatorial ticket to either of the candidates in the party will have an effect on the line up in the Deputy Governor, Senatorial and Women Rep seat.

Tellingly, Wanyonyi signaled that it’s not a guarantee that he will be given the coalition party ticket saying after all his mission to be the city governors has never been an individual ambition but about the people.

“Leadership is a calling. Throughout my political career, the people I serve have been the patron of my leadership. It has never been about me, I listen to my people,” stated the Nairobi Governor hopeful.

Should Wanyonyi miss the Azimio One Kenya Alliance ticket, it will be within his purview to either shelve his ambition or go full throttle as an independent ticket.

Already, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka had endorsed Ngatia for the gubernatorial contest as he set to contest for the seat alongside Philip Kaloki.

Musyoka has been on record stating that they will be no zoning in the battle for Nairobi leadership as all parties have the freewill to field candidates in the seats.

It remains unclear whether the consensus talks will influence the affiliate parties in Azimio-OKA not to field candidates in top elective seats within the county.

Already their rivals in Kenya Kwanza Alliance had unveiled Johnson Sakaja as their gubernatorial candidate.

Margaret Wanjiru who sought the ticket instead shelved her ambitions and will be gunning for the senatorial ticket.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga will be flying the Woman Rep ticket for the coalition that brings together United Democractic Alliance,Amani National Congress and Ford Kenya party.