Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
At least 12 people were killed by a bomb planted at the Seh Dokan mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif

World

At least 16 dead as blasts rock Afghan cities

Published

Kabul (AFP), Apr 21 – At least 16 people were killed by bomb blasts in two Afghan cities Thursday — including 12 at a Shiite mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

The number of bombings in Afghanistan has dwindled since the Taliban returned to power in August, but the jihadist and Sunni IS group has claimed several since then — often against Shiite targets.

Grisly images of victims being carried to hospital from Seh Dokan mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif were posted on social media.

“Blood and fear are everywhere,” Ahmad Zia Zindani, spokesman for the Balkh provincial public health department, told AFP, adding “people were screaming” while seeking news of their relatives at the hospital.

He said 12 people were killed in the blast and 58 wounded — including 32 in serious condition.

“Relatives of victims were arriving at city hospitals looking for their near and dear ones. Many residents were also coming to donate blood,” Zindani said.

In Kunduz, at least four people were killed and 18 wounded by a blast police spokesman Obaidullah Abedi told AFP was caused by a bicycle bomb targeting a vehicle carrying mechanics working for the Taliban.

A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif © AFP

Afghanistan’s Shiite Hazara community, which makes up between 10 and 20 percent of the country’s 38 million people, has long been the target of the IS, who consider them heretics.

“The soldiers of the caliphate managed to get a booby-trapped bag” inside the mosque, detonating it from afar after it was packed with worshippers, IS said in a statement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Tuesday, two blasts outside a school in a Shiite neighbourhood of Kabul killed at least six people and wounded 25 others.

No group claimed responsibility for that attack.

Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated IS, but analysts say the jihadist group is a key security challenge.

Since seizing power, the Taliban have regularly raided suspected IS hideouts in the eastern Nangarhar province.

In May last year at least 85 people — mainly girl students — were killed and about 300 wounded when three bombs exploded near their school in the Shiite dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul.

No group claimed responsibility for that, but in October 2020 IS admitted a suicide attack on an educational centre in the same area that killed 24 people, including students.

In May 2020, the group was blamed for a bloody attack on a maternity ward of a hospital in the same neighbourhood that killed 25 people, including new mothers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Casualties feared as blasts rock school in Afghan capital

Kabul , Apr 19 – Several casualties were feared after two bombs rocked a boys’ school in a Shiite Hazara neighbourhood of the Afghan...

2 days ago

World

Afghans protest against Iranian ‘cruelties’ in Taliban-approved demo

Kabul, Apr 12 – Dozens of Afghans protested Tuesday against Iranian “cruelties” after videos appearing to show refugees being beaten circulated widely over the...

April 12, 2022

World

Shame on Taliban banning Afghan girls banned from school

\Kabul (AFP), Mar 25 – Days after the Taliban staged a cruel U-turn on allowing Afghan girls back to school, Adeeba Haidari feels as...

March 25, 2022

Afghanistan

India sends more humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

India has sent more aid to Afghanistan, with the fifth consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes. Officials said this is part of the 50,000 MT...

March 25, 2022

Afghanistan

Taliban staging massive house-to-house sweep across Kabul

Kabul (AFP), Feb 27 – The Taliban are conducting a massive security sweep of Kabul and other Afghan cities, their spokesman said Sunday, going...

February 27, 2022

World

Eight polio vaccinators killed in series of Afghan attacks: UN

Kabul, Feb 24 – Eight members of polio vaccination teams working to eradicate the crippling virus in Afghanistan were killed on Thursday in four...

February 24, 2022

Afghanistan

No progressive effort by Taliban for inclusive govt in Afghanistan

It has now emerged that the Taliban has made no effort for an inclusive government in Afghanistan.US special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West said...

February 22, 2022

World

Boy trapped for three days in Afghan well dies after rescue

Shokak (Afghanistan) (AFP), Feb 18 – A five-year-old boy trapped for three days down a remote Afghan village well died minutes after being pulled...

February 18, 2022