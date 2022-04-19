Asia markets cautious over China growth news

Hong Kong (AFP), Apr 19 – Asian stocks were digesting growth concerns in China and rising interest rates in the United States on Tuesday with Hong Kong dropping sharply while Japan edged higher on the back of a plummeting yen.

Chinese growth numbers for the first quarter of 2022 exceeded expectations on Monday but the government warned of “significant challenges” ahead with key economic hubs in the throes of a Covid-19 lockdown.

Millions of residents are still cloistered in their homes in economic centre Shanghai with restrictions — which have also hit tech hub Shenzhen and the northeastern grain basket of Jilin — shutting supply lines.

Investors were left weighing whether attempts to lift the economy by Chinese policymakers — who have held off cutting interest rates — would offset Beijing’s zero-Covid policies.

“The focus in Asia is on mainland policy easing to cushion the impact of lockdowns,” Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management said, adding that while first quarter growth was marginally better than predicted, “there was no positive follow-through in China-sensitive assets”.

“Reopening cities is the only fix to drive credit growth, which could translate into a sustainable economic rebound that supports equity markets and a load of other China proxy assets,” he said.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 made healthy gains, with South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Australia all edging upward.

But Hong Kong plummeted by its largest margin in three weeks after a four-day holiday hiatus, with China’s central bank still reluctant to introduce a comprehensive policy easing program.

The Hang Seng Index shed over 2.7 percent before recovering slightly to around 2.2 percent down, with the Shanghai Composite Index also slipping.

The impact of monetary policy tightening in the United States to combat inflation was another variable watched closely by investors, particularly with European markets resuming trade after a lengthy holiday break.

Based on inflation concerns, pandemic lockdowns in China, and the war in Ukraine, the World Bank last week downgraded its forecast for global growth this year, and the IMF is expected to do the same when it releases its updated forecasts on Tuesday.

“Its current estimate for 2022 is 4.4 percent which it set in January, with Europe and Central Asia likely to take the brunt, due to the Russian war in Ukraine, and Covid restrictions, respectively,” said Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“With the return of European markets from the long Easter weekend break we look set to get off to a negative start in the wake of yesterday’s lower finish for US markets, amidst concerns that the growth downgrades seen yesterday could well be the first of many.”

Oil prices declined after initial gains on Tuesday, a day after Libya’s National Oil Corporation announced the closure of operations after staff in the key export terminal of Zueitina and the Al-Sharara oil field were blocked from working.

The move will prevent Libya from exporting almost a quarter of its 1.2 million barrels per day of production.

And the Japanese yen plunged below 128 to the dollar, reaching yet another 20-year low on Tuesday, reflecting the continued accommodation of Japan’s monetary policy, while US policymakers move to hike interest rates.

“Although the effects of the lower JPY are a net positive for the Japanese economy, positive effects from higher export volume and an increase in inbound foreign tourists have waned and effectively gone,” UBS said in a note.

“More importantly, negative effects are mainly borne by households with negative real income and domestic-oriented industries(mainly small firms) with higher import costs.”

– Key figures around 0700 GMT –

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.69 percent at 26,985.09 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.05 percent at 3,194.03 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.23 percent at 21,038.95

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0783 from $1.0802

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3006 from $1.3023

Euro/pound: UP at 82.89 pence from 82.87

Dollar/yen: UP at 128.10 yen from 126.54 yen

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.47 percent at $112.63 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.66 percent at $107.50 per barrel

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 34,411.69 (close)

London – FTSE 100: Closed for a holiday