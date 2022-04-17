Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Through her twitter account, Karanja stated that she looks forward to working with her competitors to realize the dreams of those living in Nakuru. /COURTESY

Kenya

Asante sana! I will hoist the UDA flag high with pride and affection – Tabitha Karanja

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tabitha Karanja has thanked Nakuru residents for choosing her to fly the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag in the Senatorial race during the August elections.

Through her twitter account, Karanja stated that she looks forward to working with her competitors to realize the dreams of those living in Nakuru.

She further thanked her supporters for believing in her ability and aptitude to lead them

“A journey of a thousand miles starts with one step. We have just begun our success journey collectively and we are destined for greatness,” she stated.

Karanja clinched the Nakuru Senatorial ticket in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries.

This is after she garnered 98,439 votes in the exercise.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

UDA to conduct repeat nominations in select areas on Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will conduct repeat nomination exercises in selected areas on Tuesday. According to the Party’s...

19 mins ago

Kenya

Protests over ODM primaries in Siaya continue as aspirants call for cancellation of exercise

SIAYA, Kenya, Apr 17 – Dispute over the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) primaries results in Siaya continued with elders from former prime minister, Raila...

39 mins ago

Kenya

Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja clinches Nakuru Senatorial ticket in UDA primaries

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 16 – Tabitha Karanja, the Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has clinched the Nakuru Senatorial ticket in the United Democratic...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Ken Obura says he won’t step down for Nyong’o in Kisumu gubernatorial race

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr16 – Ken Obura who is a candidate for the Kisumu Gubernatorial position in the upcoming ODM party primaries next week says...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Police say adequate measures in place against theft in the SGR

Nairobi, Kenya, April 16 – The National Police Service (NPS) has warned that any individual found stealing at the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Controversy rocks UDA nominations in Mbeere South Constituency

EMBU, Kenya, Apr 16 – Controversy has rocked Mbeere South Constituency, Embu, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations after two candidates protested delay in the...

19 hours ago

Kenya

UDA National Elections Board Cancels Moiben MP Seat Primaries after complaints

UASIN GISHU, Kenya, Apr 16 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Elections Board has announced the cancellation of the Parliamentary seat nominations for...

20 hours ago

Kenya

PSVs to obviously increase fares after fuel price hike, Kimutai says

Nairobi, Kenya, April 16 – Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay their regular fares following the recent hike in...

23 hours ago