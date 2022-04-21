Anglican Church says it will be conducting Civic Education ahead of the elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 21 – The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) says it will conduct a civic education program ahead of the August elections.

According to archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit the program will sustained and targeted during the election period.

During the exercise, he stated that they will be using a guidebook dubbed ‘wholesome Living for Wholesome Nation’ to direct the process.

“After deep reflection we discussed the state of the nation, security, elections and cost of living. The election preparations are on track. IEBC should make sure all processes must exceed expectations to deliver fair elections to achieve good outcomes. The electorate should not compromise with corrupt leaders.” he stated.

He further urged politicians to promote peace and not to incite the youths to cause violence during and after elections.

“We will conduct a sustained, targeted civic education. Church workers will use the guidebook for informing, sensitizing and empowering our congregants to offer counsel to aspirants and support both losers and winners in counsel and healing process to come in terms with the results.” He stated.

At the same time, Ole Sapit also expressed regret at the loss of life and displacement of people in informal settlements like Baringo, Marakwet, Elgeyo, Laikipia, Samburu and parts of Maru.

“Life is sacred and should be protected at all means. We are urging the government to ensure security in troubled areas.” he stated.