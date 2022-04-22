Connect with us

Kagure noted that her bid is no longer about her but the people of Nairobi, and urged her supporters to remain focused. /COURTESY

Kenya

Agnes Kagure to vie for Nairobi Governor’s seat as an independent candidate 

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Business woman Agnes Kagure will now be vying for the Nairobi Governor’s seat as an independent candidate.

Kagure’s move comes after Jubilee handed the ticket to Polycarp Igathe, in a deal brokered in the statehouse on Thursday evening.

Her sentiments however contradicts Igathe who alleged that he had received support from other Azimio candidates including Richard Ngatia, Agnes Kagure and Tim Wanyonyi who verbally assured him of rallying behind his candidature.

Through her facebook Kagure dismissed the claims as ‘idle rumors’, and that she has no plans of abandoning her candidature.

“I have no plans of abandoning the hundreds of thousands supporters who believe in me halfway. Our dream for a better Nairobi and a county that takes care of its residents is firmly on course,” she stated.

Kagure noted that her bid is no longer about her but the people of Nairobi, and urged her supporters to remain focused.

She officially launched her bid on January 7, 2022, also outlining her manifesto which includes revamping water supply and sanitation, health care for all and reorganizing public transport to ease movement.

The joint Azimio ticket for the Nairobi Governor’s seat had stirred tension in the camp, necessitating President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the Azimio Council Chairman to intervene, by summoning Governor candidates in Jubilee and ODM to statehouse on Thursday evening.

After consultations which lasted hours it was agreed that Jubilee’s Igathe will be the Azimio Governor candidate for Nairobi, to be deputized by ODM’s Wanyonyi.

Speaking to Citizen TV after the meeting Igathe announced that he was the designated Azimio candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

“I have reached out to all the major Azimio candidates who have been running for the gubernatorial seat Ngatia, Kagure and Wanyonyi. I am pleased to tell you that verbally they have already confirmed to me that they will be supporting my candidature,” stated Igathe.

The deal came even as Wanyonyi on Wednesday insisted that his race to City Hall is unstoppable, and that he wouldn’t step down for anyone.

Mulembe leaders had also opposed any arrangement that would see Wanyonyi shelve his bid, arguing that they are the majority in the city.

In the deal also, Wiper is set to be handed the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, with former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Philiph Kaloki being fronted as a possible candidate.

Also reported to have been agreed on in the meeting is that  each of the Azimio constituent parties field their candidates in the positions of  Senator and Woman Representative. 

