Activist wants EACC to probe DPP Haji over recruitment process

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – An activist has moved to court seeking an order to compel the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to commence investigations against Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and prefer charges against him over abuse of office.

According to the application by Memba Ocharo, the DPP has directly abused his office and should get charged or be removed from office.

The applicant through his lawyers Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wambui stated that Haji has no power to advertise or invite applicant to apply fir position in his office which is a preserve for Public Service Commission (PSC).

The application filed before the Employment and Labour Relations Court stated that in May 11 last year when the DPP advertised for position of finance officers, ICT and other key positions, about 2,031 applicants applied and he only shortlisted people from his ethnic background in the key positions.

The applicant is seeking a further order to stop the interviews slated for June 25 and 26 pending the hearing and determination of the application.

However, the application was placed before Justice Nzioki Wamakau who directed that the same be served and a hearing date be taken at their registry.

The application will be served upon the PSC, Commission for Administration of Justice and the EACC.