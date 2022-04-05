‘Achana Na Baba’, Women say in demo against Raila attack

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 5 – Hundreds of women staged demonstrations in Kenya’s capital Nairobi on Tuesday to condemn an attack on presidential candidate Raila Odinga in Rift Valley.

The group was led by Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris who condemned the attack as “barbaric” and an affront to peace in the country.

“We are a united country and it is shameful for anyone to imagine that can zone any part of the country for political reasons,” she said, waving yellow roses.

The women who donned blue outfits, waved placards of “Achana na Baba” as they went distributing the roses. Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris (in a flowered dress) waves white roses on April 5, 2022 when she led a demo to condemn an attack on Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Raila was attacked in Soy constituency on Friday, leaving his helicopter and vehicles damaged in what authorities have blamed on local leaders who are now under investigation by police.

Although no one was hurt in the attack that occurred as Raila headed for the funeral of tycoon farmer Jackson Kibor, President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned that “Kenya could have degenerated into chaos” were he to be harmed.

Odinga is vying for the presidency to succeed president Kenyatta in the August election in what has put him in conflict with Deputy President William Ruto who is also eying the seat. Both did not attend the funeral that could have had them share a platform in recent weeks when they have gone on an all-out tirade against each other as they campaign in various parts of the country.

