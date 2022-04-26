NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The High Court has the frozen the accounts of an Environment Ministry employee which had a Sh22.4 million balance to enable the Ethics an Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe the source of funds.

This is after the anti-graft agency stated that the amount in the account was not commensurate with the Sh42,000 net salary of Samuel Kariuki Njoroge.

According to EACC, Njoroge who had been employed January 2018 to March 2022 has been earning an average net salary of Sh42, 000.

In the probe, the body revealed that Njoroge received numerous large sums of money from the Ministry totaling to Sh79.7 million with the Sh22.4 million being the balance which had not been utilized.

In issuing the freeze orders, the court prohibited Njoroge or his agents from attempting to withdrawing the funds until investigations are complete.