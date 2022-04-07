7 Suspects in FGM case to be detained for two days pending ruling on bail application

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Five women and two men facing charges of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) will be detained at the Mukurwe ini police station for two days pending a court ruling on their bail application.

The seven suspects who appeared before resident Magistrate Damacline Bosibori Nyakundi were arrested on Monday over suspected FGM practice.

Police had rescued eight girls, six of whom are believed to have undergone the cut at the home of a suspect who is said to have escaped a dragnet.

The suspects include 5 women namely Christine Thenya, Alice wandia, Cecelia Nyaguthii, Rose Mumbi and Esther Ngendo with two male suspects namely Aloise Waweru and Wahome Muriuki

According to an affidavit sworn by the investigating officer Elizabeth Mwikali, the suspects were arrested on April 4 following reports of girls who had been rushed to the Mukurwe ini level 4 hospital and were bleeding profusely.

The prosecution led by Daniel Muthee sought six days to interrogate and record statements from the suspects and witnesses while at the same time they needed time to recover items used it the act.

The prosecution said they needed time to establish the victim’s age and have their P3 forms signed while arguing that the time they need was reasonable considering the victims are minors.

However, defence lawyer Ruo Mwarura argued that there were no compelling reasons to detain the suspects as the prosecution did not show the likelihood of interference with the investigations while adding that the suspects have fixed abode in the area.

The prosecutor Daniel Muthee however stated that the offence is serious, and the risks of flight and interference are real.

The court learnt that two of the suspects are parents of the victims who are minors while one is a victim and a suspect while adding that the said subject tried to escape custody being aided by fellow suspects.

The ruling will delivered on April 7, while the suspects will be detained at the Mukurwe ini police station.