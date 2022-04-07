Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Police had rescued eight girls, six of whom are believed to have undergone the cut at the home of a suspect who is said to have escaped a dragnet. /COURTESY

County News

7 Suspects in FGM case to be detained for two days pending ruling on bail application

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Five women and two men facing charges of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) will be detained at the Mukurwe ini police station for two days pending a court ruling on their bail application.

The seven suspects who appeared before resident Magistrate Damacline Bosibori Nyakundi were arrested on Monday over suspected FGM practice.

Police had rescued eight girls, six of whom are believed to have undergone the cut at the home of a suspect who is said to have escaped a dragnet.

The suspects include 5 women namely Christine Thenya, Alice wandia, Cecelia Nyaguthii, Rose Mumbi and Esther Ngendo with two male suspects namely Aloise Waweru and Wahome Muriuki

According to an affidavit sworn by the investigating officer Elizabeth Mwikali, the suspects were arrested on April 4 following reports of girls who had been rushed to the Mukurwe ini level 4 hospital and were bleeding profusely.

The prosecution led by Daniel Muthee sought six days to interrogate and record statements from the suspects and witnesses while at the same time they needed time to recover items used it the act.

The prosecution said they needed time to establish the victim’s age and have their P3 forms signed while arguing that the time they need was reasonable considering the victims are minors.

However, defence lawyer Ruo Mwarura argued that there were no compelling reasons to detain the suspects as the prosecution did not show the likelihood of interference with the investigations while adding that the suspects have fixed abode in the area.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The prosecutor Daniel Muthee however stated that the offence is serious, and the risks of flight and interference are real.

The court learnt that two of the suspects are parents of the victims who are minors while one is a victim and a suspect while adding that the said subject tried to escape custody being aided by fellow suspects.

The ruling will delivered on April 7, while the suspects will be detained at the Mukurwe ini police station.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Rider who disassembled motorbike’s tank in search of fuel speaks

Caleb Sindayi is among boda boda operators who disassembled his motorbike's fuel tank to go fetch fuel after he ran out of fuel.

20 mins ago

Kenya

Matiangi to furnish MPs with details of land owned by Ruto in Laikipia

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 5 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has asked Members of Parliament to give him 14 days to furnish them with...

32 mins ago

Kenya

Fuel Prices in Tala, Kagundo shoot up as shortage crisis worsens

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 5 – Fuel prices at Tala and Kangundo towns in Machakos County have shot up as the crisis continues to affect...

56 mins ago

Kenya

Matiangi says attack on Raila was planned, blames voter bribery

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 5 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says the attack on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga in Kabenes,...

1 hour ago

criime

Man who battered wife killed after she fled to neighbor’s homestead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – A man who battered his wife in Busia was killed after she sought refuge at their neighbor’s homestead. According...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Looming Transport crisis as PSV operators start grounding vehicles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – There is a looming transport crisis as Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators countrywide start grounding their fleet due to...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Court says IEBC has no power to summon anyone over Electoral Code of Conduct violation

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 5 – The High Court has stripped the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of powers to summon any witness or...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Jubilee Party to Ruto: You are a serial complainer, hypocrite and not a Messiah

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 5 – The Jubilee Party has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over his latest attack on government on fuel...

5 hours ago