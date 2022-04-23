Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Kenya Stares At Another Fuel Crisis As Fuel Diversion To Transit Continues

SUSAN NYAWIRA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 23 – Kenya could be staring at yet another fuel shortage linked to fuel supply challenges brought about by insufficient local stocks in the market.

An independent dealer who sought anonymity told Capital Business that the country has enough fuel stocks but there are dealers who are still prioritizing the export markets at the expense of the local market.

He cited data which was revealed during a closed-door meeting held among energy stakeholders.

A week ago, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma had raised similar concerns country even as she blamed a group of oil marketing companies for hoarding fuel stocks and/or diverting them to export markets further worsening the crisis.

The importers are expected to adhere to the ratio of 60:40 for local: transit but this has not been the case.

The slow uptake of their fuel by the export markets clogs the pipeline.

KRA has, in the recent past, threatened to auction such fuel belonging to these importers waiting for exportation.

EPRA has also written to them recently requiring them to sell these stocks to oil marketers with petrol stations and promised to reduce their allocated capacity at KPC and give more space to oil marketers selling locally.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The oil marketers are expected to adhere to the ratio of 60:40 for local transit but this has not been the case.

“The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) is still holding more transit stocks than for local. Until this issue is resolved, we will be back in a stockout situation by next week,” the dealer said.

During a forum held between the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority ( EPRA ), KPC, Kenya  Revenue Authority( KRA )  and Oil Marketing Companies ( OMCs ) Independent dealers ‘ representatives it was discussed that as of April 20,  total local stocks at KPC stood at 46.8 million litres of petrol and 64.64million litres diesel.

This stock is expected to last for 8 days for petrol and 10 days for diesel.

On the other hand, petrol stocks for transit stand at 70.3million for petrol and 61.77million for diesel to last for 19 days and 15 days respectively.

The Energy Ministry on Monday noted that fuel supply was back to normal after an almost two-week shortage brought about by hoarding of the product.

The government has been keen to have the National Oil Corporation of Kenya import at least 30 per cent of the volumes which will reduce overreliance on independent dealers and assure constant supply to independent dealers in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Wanyonyi meets with Sakaa after Azimio ‘betrayal’

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – What is Tim Wanyonyi up to? That’s the big question that many are pondering on after his Nairobi gubernatorial...

30 mins ago

Kenya

Energy Ministry talks with IPPs ongoing to reform sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Ministry of Energy has confirmed that talks with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are ongoing to reform the...

34 mins ago

Kenya

Magoha to release KCSE Examination results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results for the 2021 candidates are set to be released on...

41 mins ago

Kenya

#JusticeForSheila: Kenyan anger after lesbian’s murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Rights groups are calling on Kenyan authorities to investigate the murder of a non-binary lesbian, which has sparked the...

55 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya’s Mwai Kibaki: The hope and disappointment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Mwai Kibaki, Kenya’s third president, who has died at the age of 90, will be remembered for ending the...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Uhuru mourns Kibaki in emotional military parade

President Uhuru mourns his predecessor President Kibaki in emotional military parade as statehouse flags are lowered to half mast.

15 hours ago

Kenya

Cherargei to remain in Police Custody until Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei will remain in police custody until Monday when his application seeking his release will be...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Steering Committee formed to plan Kibaki’s State Funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – A National Funeral Steering Committee has been formed to make funeral arrangements for former President Mwai Kibaki. According to...

18 hours ago