60pc of sexually active adolescents not using contraceptives – Survey

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – A recent survey by the International Center for Reproductive Health Kenya (ICRHK) has revealed that 60 percent of sexually active adolescents are not using any form of contraceptives.

The survey found that 40 percent of the adolescents aged between 15 years to 19 years are sexually active.

The organization’s Principal Investigator Peter Gichagi who presented the findings on Thursday said that such data presents great opportunities for stakeholders on where to improve.

“6 in 10 adolescents had curiosity as their motivation for first sex, while 1 in 10 were motivated by the influence of substance,” he reported.

He further revealed that only 16 per cent of adolescents aged 15-19 affirmed that they had discussed family planning with a healthcare provider.

In the study which targeted women aged 15-49 years, it emerged that contraceptive uptake among unmarried, sexually active women in Kenya rose from 62 per cent to 64 per cent betweeen 2020 and 2021.

Implants and injectables were found to be the most preferred form of contraceptives for more than three quarters of married women in Kenya.

Gichagi noted that although major strides have been made in facilitating contraceptive use among women in Kenya, said that there is still much that needs to be done in bridging the gap so as to ensure that no woman is left behind, after it emerged that poor women are still lagging behind.

Further data from the study also revealed that 41 per cent of pregnancies remained unintended.

Gichagi said that the research, which was conducted in 11 counties, is a representation of the situation in the whole country.

Ministry of Health’s head division for Reproductive health and maternal care Dr. Stephen Kaliti said the data is very key in informing and driving the ministry’s policies, as well as guiding Family Planning programs.

“Kenya pledged to increase the modern contraceptive prevalence rate for married women from 58 per cent to 64 per cent by 2030, such data is critical in monitoring the progress that has been made so far,” he stated.