These prison warders Sergeant Violet Gachomo of Industrial Area Motor Vehicle Deport, Corporal Ben Mburu of Industrial Area Remand Prison, Corporal Florence Ndung'u and Corporal Beatrice Wambui both of the Prison Headquarters in Nairobi were arrested on April 9, 2021 for issuing fake police recruitment letters and obtaining Sh2.1 million. /NPS Twitter.

4 prison warders arrested in police recruitment con game, fake letters, cash seized

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Four prison warders have been arrested in a police recruitment fraud syndicate after obtaining more than Sh2 million.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said the suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged by two people who had been conned some money in Kiamumbi area.

According to police, the two, Stellah Kemunto and Joash Ounde made a report at Kiamumbi Police Station after they were asked to collect recruitment letters from a specific location within Kiamumbi.

They told police that they became suspicious when they realised that the four suspects had more letters and were distributing them to anyone who would pay for them.

“Upon the arrival of police officers at the scene, the suspects attempted to flee but during the melee, four of them were arrested and twenty (20) additional fake letters recovered,” Mutyambai said in a statement on the official police Twitter account.

The suspects are detained at the Kiamumbi Police Station and will be charged on Monday.

