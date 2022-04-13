300 International observers to oversee UDA nominations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Three hundred international observers will oversee the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nomination exercise set to kick off on Thursday.

According to the party’s National Elections Board (NEB), the exercise that will be conducted in 36 counties will be seeking to clear 834 candidates to vie for Governors, Senators, Woman Representative and MPs seats.

The Board’s chairman Antony Mwaura stated that two uniformed police officers will be posted at all their polling centers in the exercise that will be conducted between 6am to 5pm.

More to follow….