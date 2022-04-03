Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

Kenya

3 suspects arrested over flogging of elderly woman and son due in court

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 19 – Police have arrested three suspects following a viral video where an elderly woman and a young man believed to be her son are being flogged in Nyanza.

Police said Tuesday that the suspects will be charged with assault and causing actual bodily harm.

In the video, an elderly woman is filmed being flogged by a man amidst screams while her attempts to escape from her aggressor proves futile as another man holds her while being whipped.

The incident elicited anger amongst a section of Kenyans who demanded for action from law enforcement agencies.

“Further to an incident reported yesterday where an old lady with her son were assaulted by known persons, the following are under arrest and being processed to be arraigned for offence of assault causing actual bodily harm. Dedan Kimathi, Enos Odhiambo and Lukio Okwiri,” the NPS said.

It is not clear why the two were being assaulted.

Police said the act was unjustified, unlawful and cruel.

“NPS joins outraged Kenyans in condemning the uncalled brutality against the two. There are legally laid down procedures of settling conflicts between people. The rule of law should always prevail against the rule of the mob in all situations,” NPS said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Fuel supply restored in all parts of the country – CS Juma

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma says fuel supply has been restored in all parts of the country. Juma further...

3 mins ago

County News

Why 16 counties are facing drought in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – The Government has warned that the drought situation is worsening in 16 of the 23 Arid and Semi-Arid Lands...

18 hours ago

County News

Traffic, NTSA working to restore smooth flow as motorists troop back after Easter

Nairobi, Kenya, April 18- Police officers will work jointly with the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) and other partners to facilitate free flow of...

18 hours ago

County News

Political incitement and high illiteracy levels among locals to blame for conflicts in the Rift: Matiang’i

Nairobi, Kenya, April 18- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has attributed the recurring conflicts in parts of the Rift Valley region to poor leadership,...

22 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ngilu congratulates UDA youngest candidate Linet Chepkorir alias Toto

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has congratulated Linet Chepkorir famously known as Toto for winning the Bomet Women Representative seat...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Lishenga clinches ODM ticket in the Kakamega Senatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1- Brian Lishenga will fly Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket in the senatorial contest, the party has decided. Lishenga will be...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mutula Kilonzo says Kalonzo undermined in Azimio-OKA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Wiper Party is still unsettled in the Azimio One Kenya Alliance even as they put up a brave face...

2 days ago

Kenya

Give less vulnerable food instead of cash, govt urged

MURANG’A, Kenya, Apr 17 – The government has been asked to distribute food to the vulnerable and people facing hunger instead of giving them...

2 days ago