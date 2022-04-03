3 suspects arrested over flogging of elderly woman and son due in court

Nairobi, Kenya, April 19 – Police have arrested three suspects following a viral video where an elderly woman and a young man believed to be her son are being flogged in Nyanza.

Police said Tuesday that the suspects will be charged with assault and causing actual bodily harm.

In the video, an elderly woman is filmed being flogged by a man amidst screams while her attempts to escape from her aggressor proves futile as another man holds her while being whipped.

The incident elicited anger amongst a section of Kenyans who demanded for action from law enforcement agencies.

“Further to an incident reported yesterday where an old lady with her son were assaulted by known persons, the following are under arrest and being processed to be arraigned for offence of assault causing actual bodily harm. Dedan Kimathi, Enos Odhiambo and Lukio Okwiri,” the NPS said.

It is not clear why the two were being assaulted.

Police said the act was unjustified, unlawful and cruel.

“NPS joins outraged Kenyans in condemning the uncalled brutality against the two. There are legally laid down procedures of settling conflicts between people. The rule of law should always prevail against the rule of the mob in all situations,” NPS said.