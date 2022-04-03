Connect with us

3 Presidents join Kenyatta at Kibaki funeral service in Nairobi

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta led 3 visiting Heads of State and other dignitaries in paying their last respects to Mwai Kibaki in a state funeral held at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta pays his last respects to Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki during a State Funeral Service at the Nyayo National Stadium on April 29, 2022.
South Sudan President Salva Kiir pays his last respects to Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki during a State Funeral Service at the Nyayo National Stadium on April 29, 2022.
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa pays his last respects to Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki during a State Funeral Service at the Nyayo National Stadium on April 29, 2022.
Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde pays her last respects to Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki during a State Funeral Service at the Nyayo National Stadium on April 29, 2022.
Zimbabwe Vice President Dr. Constantino Chimwenga with President Uhuru Kenyatta during the funeral service of Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki at the Nyayo National Stadium on April 29, 2022.
Tanzania Vice President Philip Mpango with President Uhuru Kenyatta during the state funeral service for Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki at the Nyayo National Stadium on April 29, 2022.
Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo with President Uhuru Kenyatta during the State Funeral Service of Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki at the Nyayo National Stadium on April 29, 2022.
Former Malawi President Joyce Banda with President Uhuru Kenyatta during the state funeral service of Kenya’s Third President Mwai Kibaki at Nyayo National Stadium on April 29, 2022.

