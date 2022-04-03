Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
According to the IGAD's Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC), the first month of the March to May 2022 season was particularly dry. /FILE

Africa

3.5 million Kenyans facing starvation due to prevailing drought – IGAD

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 11- At least 3.5 Kenyans are facing starvation as a result of the biting drought in the Horn of Africa, Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD’s) Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, has said.

According to the IGAD’s Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC), the first month of the March to May 2022 season was particularly dry.

“The March, April May rains are crucial for the region and, sadly, we are looking at not just three, but potentially four consecutive failed seasons ” Gebeyehu, said Monday in a press briefing.

“This, coupled with other stress factors such as conflicts in both our region and Europe, the impact of COVID-19, and macro-economic challenges, has led to acute levels of food insecurity across the Greater Horn of Africa,” he added.

The Food Security and Nutrition Working Group, co-chaired by IGAD and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that over 29 million people are facing severe food insecurity across the IGAD region.

“Already, 15.5 to 16 million of our sisters and brothers are in need of immediate food assistance, due to the drought. This is 6 to 6.5 million in Ethiopia, 3.5 million in Kenya, and 6 million in Somalia. In the southern-central part of Somalia, the situation is catastrophic, with 81,000 people at risk of famine,” Gebeyehu stated.

ICPAC’s Director, Guleid Artan who also spoke, pointed out that “the severe shortages in water and pasture are leading to smaller food production, significant losses in livestock and wildlife, and a rise in resource-based conflict in the region.

He expressed concern that the situation could worsen in the coming months.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Alessandra Casazza, the Manager of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resilience Hub for Africa emphasized the need for emergency action and development to work hand in hand.

“Climate shocks keep coming back. We must invest in adaptation to build long term resilience across the region” she said.

Casazza renewed UNDP’s call for countries in the Global North “to honor their commitment to climate finance: 100 billion USD to help developing countries adjust to the climate emergency.”

To address the drought situation in Kenya, the government has said that close to 108,000 poor and vulnerable households in the drought prone areas in the country will continue receiving Sh5,400 every two months as regular cash transfers

The Government has promised to continue disbursing the monies to four arid counties as part of the measures to tackle severe drought among poor and vulnerable families.

Under the programme the targeted counties include Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera and Wajir.

Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said the Sh274 million monthly equivalent will be spent on provision of cash transfers to vulnerable households through the National Drought Management Authority’s Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Muthama announces Faith Muli as his running mate in the Machakos gubernatorial race

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 11 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirant for the Machakos gubernatorial seat Johnson Muthama has announced Faith Muli as his...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Nairobi MCAs storm finance offices to demand delayed salaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11- Members of the Nairobi County Assembly on Monday stormed in the Finance offices over unpaid salaries and per diems. The...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Two lawyers in court to stop NCIC ban of ‘Hatupangwingi,’ ‘Watajua Hawajui’ words

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Two city lawyers have filed a petition in the high court seeking orders to stop the implementation of a...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Youngest MP to Munya: I can always return the car gift to President Kenyatta, my loyalty cannot be bought

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 11- Kenya’s youngest Member of Parliament Paul Mwirigi has defended his move to support Deputy President William Ruto at the expense...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Editors Guild accuses CS Mucheru of overstepping mandate in constituting team on political debates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Kenya Editors Guild has accused Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru of illegally gazetting a technical...

4 hours ago

Kenya

KRA steps up measures to contain smuggling along Kenya-Uganda border

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has stepped up measures to contain smuggling of goods along the Kenya and Uganda...

4 hours ago

County News

Raila urged to put ODM affairs in order during Primaries

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Apr 11 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has been urged to ensure the Party’s affairs are in order...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Sonko to seek Mombasa Governor’s seat on Wiper ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been cleared by the Wiper Party to vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat....

5 hours ago