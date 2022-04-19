19-gun salute and military jets flyover honours Kibaki at state burial

Nairobi, Kenya April 30- Former President Mwai Kibaki was accorded a 19-gun salute and military flyover during his state burial in his Othaya home Saturday. President Uhuru Kenyatta throws soil into the grave of his predecessor Mwai Kibaki during his burial on April 30, 2022 in Othaya, Nyeri. He died aged 90.

Kibaki who died last week on Friday aged 90 was accorded a state burial with military honours because he served as the Commander-In-Chief from 2002 to 2012 when he handed over to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta. Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki was buried at his Othaya home in Nyeri on April 30, 2022 accorded a 19-gun salute by the military.

During the ceremony, the country’s national anthem played before he received a 19-gun salute from the Kenya Navy Officers. Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki was buried at his Othaya home in Nyeri on April 30, 2022 accorded a 19-gun salute by the military.

Since his death, the military has taken full charge, including on Friday when he was accorded a state funeral service attended by thousands, among them presidents from Ethiopia (Sahle-Work Zewde), South Sudan (Salva Kiir), and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa). Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki was buried at his Othaya home in Nyeri on April 30, 2022 accorded a 19-gun salute by the military.

Several leaders hailed him as a statesman and the “Father of Modern-day Kenya” due to the many development projects he initiated and implemented successfully. Kibaki’s cortege in Karatina enroute to Othaya for a State burial.

On Saturday, hundreds of Kenyans lined up as Kibaki’s body was transported to his rural home in Nyeri by road under heavy military escort.

In one of the stops in Karatina, residents waved white handkerchiefs in honor of the former President.

Kibaki’s final send-off was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, and Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and other top dignitaries.

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka also graced the funeral service.

Kibaki was the third head of state in Kenya’s history, serving from December 2002 to April 2013 following the 24-year authoritarian regime of Daniel Arap Moi.

Kibaki handed over to current President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends in August.