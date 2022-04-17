Connect with us

October 19, 2021 | National Police Service Spokesperson Bruno Shioso speaks to Capital FM at his Jogoo House office in Nairobi/CFM - Samuel Wanjohi

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

17 arrested in connection with Raila attack in Uasin Gishu

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said in a statement released on Saturday that police had seized cash and mobile phones belonging to the suspects which he said will be subjected to forensic analysis.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — Police have arrested 17 suspects in connection to the attack against Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his entourage in Soy, Uasin Gishu County, on Friday.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said in a statement released on Saturday that police had seized cash and mobile phones belonging to the suspects which he said will be subjected to forensic analysis.

“Following the incident which occurred yesterday the 1st April 2022 in Eldoret during the burial for late Mzee Jackson Kibor where the Rt Hon Raila Odinga and his entourage were attacked, NPS wishes to inform the public that 17 suspects have been arrested and helping with investigation,” Shioso said.

Shioso pointed out that it is the right of every citizen to visit any part of the country calling on political leaders and their supporters to accommodate every candidate including those with divergent views during the electioneering period.

Deputy President William Ruto has since vowed to sanction disciplinary measures including disqualification from primaries of any aspirant found to have had a hand in planning the attack that has elicited mixed reactions amongst Kenyans.

Ruto gave the undertaking on Saturday even as he apologized over the unfortunate incident which he condemned as unacceptable.

“Any UDA aspirant was involved they will be disqualified from contesting,” his office said while referring to impending party primaries in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and outfit he leads and which endorsed him as its flagbearer in the August 9 presidential election.

Earlier on, Ruto issued another statement on Friday following the incident affirming the right of every politician has the right to sell their agenda in every part of the country.

Other leaders who have condemned the incident include Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago who called for speedy probe into the incident.

Odinga was in the company of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Suna East’s Junet Mohamed and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya when the incident was reported on Friday.

