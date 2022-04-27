15,000 mourners to attend Kibaki burial in Othaya

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 27 – 15,000 people will be allowed to attend the burial ceremony of Former President Mwai Kibaki on Saturday.

This was revealed by the Principal Assistant Secretary (PAS) in the office of the President Kennedy Karanja who stated that arrangements for the state funeral are at an advanced stage.

“We have already erected one tent that can accommodate the mourners, I want to say that on Saturday this will be a local service with few dignitaries. However, on Friday heads of state and diplomatic corps will be present to mourn our late president” he stated.

The body of the former president will be transported by road from the Lee funeral home to his rural home in Othaya.

Karanja who was accompanied by senior military officials who are overseeing preparations said that they have made arrangements on how they will oversee traffic along the route but could not diverge details.

The pronouncement by Karanja comes at a time when Nyeri leaders are agitating for the body to pass several trading centres in Nyeri for residents to pay their tribute.

A spot check along the Kenol Marua highway showed that ministry of roads officials and contarctors were busy ensuring that the road is smooth all the way to Karatina.