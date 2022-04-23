Connect with us

Kenya

1,138 Candidates scored A plain in 2021 KCSE exams – CS Magoha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – A total of 1,138 candidates scored a Mean Grade of A plain in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha who announced the results noted that of those, 349 were girls while 789 were boys.

The number of candidates with minimum university entry qualification of Grade C+ and above rose to 145,145 (17.49%) in the year 2021 KCSE Examination compared to 143,140 (19.03%) in 2020.

“The percentage of candidates with mean Grade of C+ and above has declined from 19.03 to 17.49,” he said.

Magoha noted that the number of candidates with a minimum Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Diploma courses qualification of grade C- and above in 2021 was 325,896 (39.27%).

“We therefore need to invest more in TVET institutions where the bulk of our 31 KCSE Examination grandaunts will study,” he said.

