Kenya

Zakayo ole Mapelu appointed National AIDS Control Council chairman

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Portland cement Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zakayo ole Mapelu as the chairman of the National AIDS Control Council (NACC).

In a gazette notice, the Head of State indicated that Mapelu will hold the position in a non-executive capacity for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act and Paragraph 3 (a) of the National AIDs Control Council Order, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint— Ole Mapelu Zakayo (Dr.) to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the National AIDS Control Council for a period of 3 years,” the notice stated. 

Mapelu was previously the Managing Director of the East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) and stepped in 2006 he stepped down three weeks after he was sent on forced leave with some Members of Parliament then saying he was forcefully ousted by persons in the government.

In 2016, he was one of the interviewees for the position of Managing Director for the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA). 

President Kenyatta has also appointed Rodgers Atebe, who has been a member of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board since 2017, as the chairperson of the board for a three-year term. 

