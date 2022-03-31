Connect with us

March 31, 2022 | Deputy President William Ruto addresses a rally in Wajir County/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

You thrive on graft, you can’t fight it: Ruto to Raila

DP questioned how Odinga would fight corruption yet claiming his campaigns were being financed by proceeds of graft.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

WAJIR, Kenya, Mar 31– Deputy President William Ruto has accused Azimio Movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga of being the biggest beneficiary of corruption saying he shouldn’t dupe Kenyans that he can fight corruption.

Speaking in Wajir where he led Kenya Kwanza campaigns, the DP questioned how Odinga would fight corruption yet claiming his campaigns were being financed by proceeds of graft.

“Today you are the biggest beneficiary of corruption in Kenya. The money you are using in campaigns is stolen by Governors from counties, it is stolen from sick people and from KEMSA,” the DP stated.

DP Ruto further said that it is only the Kenya Kwanza team that is capable of fighting corruption, through his plan to empower the judiciary by ensuring its independence and adequate funding.

The DP also accused Odinga of running a ‘dry cleaner’ for corrupt people, claiming that those who have stolen public funds miraculously become clean after his ‘cleansing’.

He said that it is the only Kenya Kwanza formation that has a clear agenda for Kenyans.

“Those Azimio people their only agenda is ‘Ruto’ ‘Ruto’ , look for an agenda and please ‘wacheni Kuzimia’ na William Ruto,” the DP stated.

