Police commissioner John Ole Mayaki while addressing journalists at Kabarnet stadium during pre-recruitment clinic exercise on police recruitment/KNA

You don’t have to bribe to get listed: NPS promises credible recruitment

Police Commissioner in charge of Finance, Administration, Planning and Professional Development John Ole Mayaki reiterated that police recruitment has been depicted in bad light for a long time because of perceived corrupt malpractices.

KABARNET, Kenya, Mar 23 — Youth aspiring to be enlisted to the National Police Service (NPS) have been discouraged from giving out bribes during recruitment exercise in order to be absorbed.

Speaking at Kabarnet Stadium during a pre-recruitment clinic exercise, the commissioner assured potential candidates that the forthcoming countrywide exercise will be free of corruption and warned that those found engaging in the unethical vice will face the law.

“We are taking the issues of corruption seriously, no one should solicit money from innocent civilians with intentions of getting a job, we discourage that and anyone found culpable will face the law,” he said.

Moyaki who urged youth in Baringo County to avail themselves for the recruitment stated that candidates to be recruited should have a minimum of D+ and above with authenticated certificates

He further noted that the 5,000 police constables required by the service will be drawn from all sub counties to ensure that every community has been represented.

“We are here to enlighten and sensitize the locals on the requirements needed for the exercise which will take place on March 24,” he noted.

He further stated that the females who will be selected for the service should not be pregnant for a period of nine months due to the vigorous exercise which they will be subjected to.

Baringo county police commander Adamson Bungei stated that the exercise will be free and fair and that anyone who will indulge in corruption will be apprehended.

Bungei further encouraged persons from minority groups to participate in the exercise, stating that the service was not going to discriminate against any person.

“The exercise will be focusing on persons who are physically fit with no criminal records,” said the police commander.

