‘Yote yawezekana bila Uhuru,” UDA supporters chant during Ruto’s endorsement

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Over 5,000 United Democratic Alliance (UDA supporters converged at the Kasarani Indoor Arena have congratulated Deputy President William Ruto for his endorsement as the presidential candidate for the party August Elections.

The excited supporters were heard chanting ‘yote yawezekana bila Uhuru'(all is possible without Uhuru) while giving him a standing ovation.

The chants filled the air shortly disrupting the meeting as the crowd took charge.

Others were heard shouting ‘Ruto, Ruto, Ruto,’ a show of joy following his unanimous endorsement.

In the presence of the party’s lawyers the UDA party leader accepted the endorsement and swore to protect the Party’s Constitution in the presidential race.

“I William Ruto do solemnly accept to be presidential candidate for United Democratic Alliance party in the National General elections to held in August 2022,”Ruto swore in the presence of the delegates.

“I will diligently serve the members of the party according to the electoral conduct of the party and serve the members of the party diligently as the presidential candidate,” he added.

Ruto was endorsed in a motion moved by UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina.

It was seconded by the first UDA legislator John Kawanjiku from Kiambaa constituency and Sophie Mekoye a party member from Bungoma.

“The National Delegates Conference hereby endorse William Ruto as the national presidential candidate for United Democratic Alliance in the 2022 General elections,” stated UDA party Secretary General Veronica Maina.

The party also gave Ruto the leeway to enter into any alliances, coalition party or coalition of parties on behalf of United Democratic Alliance.

The move giving the Deputy President the legal basis to show dalliance to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that brings together Amani National Congress party and Ford Kenya party.

Other parties set to join the Alliance include Chama Cha Kazi led by Moses Kuria, The Service party led by Mwangi Kiunjuri and William Kabogo’s Tujibebe party.