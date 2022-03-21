Yatani to deliver 2022/2023 budget statement two months earlier

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is set to read the 2022/2023 budget statement on April 7, two months earlier than usual.

In a public notice, Yatani stated that he will read out the budget on that date at the National Assembly at 3.00pm.

“This is to notify the general public that the budget statement for the FY2022/23 will be delivered by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Planning in the National Assembly on Thursday, 7th April 2022 from 3.00pm,” the notice indicated.

The presentation of the budget statement is expected to be the last for Yatani under the current administration.

The notice comes a day before the March 22 deadline for public contributions and ideas on policy and tax measures for the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal plan.

Net spending for the financial year that commences in July is estimated at Sh3.3 trillion.