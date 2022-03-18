Connect with us

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a Chinese Lunar New Year reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 30, 2022. The CPC Central Committee and the State Council held the receptio in Beijing on February 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Focus on China

Xi Jinping says China, U.S. should work for world peace and tranquility

Published

China and the United States should shoulder their share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquility, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a video call with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden Friday evening at the request of the latter.

The talks were the first between the two leaders since their virtual summit last November, when Xi and Biden exchanged views on China-U.S. relations and issues of mutual interest.

Noting the new major developments in the international landscape since then, Xi said the prevailing trend of peace and development is facing serious challenges, and the world is neither tranquil nor stable.

The Ukraine crisis is not something China wants to see, he said.

The events again show that countries should not come to the point of meeting on the battlefield, Xi said, adding that conflict and confrontation are not in anyone’s interest, and peace and security are what the international community should treasure the most.

“As permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world’s two leading economies, we must not only guide the China-U.S. relations forward along the right track, but also shoulder our share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquility,” Xi told Biden.

