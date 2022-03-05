Woman and two children rescued from NIS husband’s abuse

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – A woman and her two children have been rescued from domestic violence meted on them by her husband.

The assaulter who is a National Intelligence Service (NIS) Officer is alleged to have illegally confined them inside their house in Umoja estate.

Following the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA)-Kenya’s intervention, the court directed the Officer Commanding Buruburu Police Station to visit the scene, break into or open the door and rescue the woman and children who are victims of violence.

According to the organization, the NIS officer is said to have been assaulting, beating, physically inflicting pain and causing bodily harm to the woman.

“Through our pro bono advocates Mitei and Mitei advocates, FIDA-Kenya, in a petition filed jointly with the survivor’s sister,” the Executive Director Anne Ireri indicated in a statement.

She pointed out that they obtained interim orders restraining the NIS officer any other person acting on his behalf from coming close to the wife and her children.

FIDA-Kenya further stated that domestic violence seriously inhibits the ability of the survivor and women in general to contribute to, and benefit from development, and to enjoy human and peoples’ rights and fundamental freedoms, in private or public life.

“FIDA-Kenya posits that domestic violence is a human rights violation, in particular, a violation of the right to life, the right to bodily integrity and autonomy, the right to security of the person, the right to liberty, freedom from torture, cruel and inhuman and degrading treatment,” the petition read.

FIDA-Kenya submitted that the act of domestic violence has subjected the survivor’s family, herself and her children to mental and emotional torture, anguish and despondency, and caused physical deformities and uncertainties in life and the future.

The woman and her two children seeking justice as the person the once loved as a husband and a father has since turned the love to animosity that is now tormenting them.