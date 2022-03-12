Why Kalonzo joined Raila’s Azimio bandwagon

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – After weeks of uncertainty, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has finally joined the Azimio La Umoja movement that endorsed long-time Opposition leader Raila Odinga as its presidential candidate.

Sources said Kalonzo, whose party is among 21 political parties that signed a declaration binding them to Azimio, was convinced at the last minute on Saturday morning.

He arrived at the KICC, the venue of the Azimio National Delegates Conference (NDC) in the company of President Uhuru Kenyatta after an intense meeting at State House.

“The talks have been going on since last week but the final agreement was reached this (Saturday) morning,” a source in his Wiper party said.

It is understood that Kalonzo had declined to join Azimio, until stark realities were placed before him on his prospects of winning the election were him to go it all alone.

“It was all clear, all scenarios were put to him for him to see and decide,” another source said, “and there were no chances and it was even worse if he joined an alternative coalition like Kenya Kwanza.”

It was not immediately clear what he was promised to get if Odinga gets the seat in the August election.

Kalonzo had earlier vowed to go all the way to the ballot, declaring, “I can’t back Raila again, I have done it twice and we had an agreement that I will be the presidential candidate in 2022.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“