x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The move by Wiper and KANU leaves some partners the One Kenya Alliance including NARC Kenya in a limbo just a day after the alliance signed a binding pact/KBC

Top stories

Why Kalonzo joined Raila’s Azimio bandwagon

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – After weeks of uncertainty, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has finally joined the Azimio La Umoja movement that endorsed long-time Opposition leader Raila Odinga as its presidential candidate.

Sources said Kalonzo, whose party is among 21 political parties that signed a declaration binding them to Azimio, was convinced at the last minute on Saturday morning.

He arrived at the KICC, the venue of the Azimio National Delegates Conference (NDC) in the company of President Uhuru Kenyatta after an intense meeting at State House.

“The talks have been going on since last week but the final agreement was reached this (Saturday) morning,” a source in his Wiper party said.

It is understood that Kalonzo had declined to join Azimio, until stark realities were placed before him on his prospects of winning the election were him to go it all alone.

“It was all clear, all scenarios were put to him for him to see and decide,” another source said, “and there were no chances and it was even worse if he joined an alternative coalition like Kenya Kwanza.”

It was not immediately clear what he was promised to get if Odinga gets the seat in the August election.

Kalonzo had earlier vowed to go all the way to the ballot, declaring, “I can’t back Raila again, I have done it twice and we had an agreement that I will be the presidential candidate in 2022.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio ratifies proposal to back Raila’s presidential bid

The over 300 delegates who had gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre ratified the resolution after 21 parties allied to the movement signed...

18 mins ago

Top stories

Uhuru: Raila will be the fifth president of Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared his successor will be Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Kenyatta said he was grateful to...

27 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wiper, KANU sign Azimio deal leaving OKA allies stranded

The two parties are among 19 others that appended their signatures to the coalition agreement that was later ratified by close to 300 Azimio...

40 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

DP Ruto’s presidential bid cleared for presentation to UDA’s NDC

Ruto will be presented as the sole candidate to the party's National Delegates Conference of Tuesday, March 15, after two other candidates were disqualified.

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto presents himself for vetting by UDA Executive Committee

Deputy President William Ruto who is among three candidates who had applied to be the party's flag bearer arrived at 9am to be interviewed...

6 hours ago

Kenya

NCIC summons Raila over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks in Wajir

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga over the ‘Madoadoa’...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Is it time for Raila to move on? Kalonzo holds Azimio camp to ransom ahead of Jacaranda declaration

Although the stipulated deadline for parties to enter into coalitions is April 9, Musyoka's demands seem to be delaying the crafting of the Azimio-OKA...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wetangula cautions Kalonzo against sealing deal with ‘turncoats’ in Azimio

Wetangula asked Kalonzo to beware of the history of political betrayal from those he intends to join ahead of the August 9 polls and...

2 days ago