Wetangula, Gachagua call out Kibicho over attempts to meddle with poll officials

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 — The National Government Administration Officers and public servants must stop interfering with the mandate of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as it prepares to manage the upcoming election.

Leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza political formation say the functions of the Commission are exclusive.

They said Kenyans should be left to exercise their democratic right at the ballot.

The leaders were speaking on Monday in Mathira, Mukurweini and Kieni where they launched several development programmes and campaigned for Kenya Kwanza.

They were Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetang’ula, MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi), Isaac Mwaura (Nominated), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Cate Waruguru (Laikipia), and UDA Johnson Muthama.Wetang’ula noted that no third party should attempt to carry out the work of the Commission.

In particular, the leaders warned Interior PS Karanja Kibicho against using the government administrators to advance a certain political agenda.

“You [Kibicho] will find yourself in trouble. You are intruding into the IEBC mandate. Your letter to public servants last month is illegal,” he said.

The Bungoma Senator said Kenya Kwanza was pushing for a genuine change “in our country that will make life bearable to every ordinary Kenyan”.

Prof Kindiki exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will form the next government.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“IEBC functions should be autonomous. The letter Mr Kibicho did to provincial administrators must be withdrawn,” he explained.

On his part, Nyoro urged Kenyans to rally behind Kenya Kwanza and make it win by more than 70 per cent.

“Such a clear victory will make it hard for some people to dispute the results.”

The Kiharu MP asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to finish his term and go home in peace.

He noted that the employment of threats, intimidation and coercion to Kenya Kwanza aspirants will not make them join Azimio.

“Jubilee is dead, especially in Mt Kenya. It will never be resuscitated,” added Gachagua.

Meanwhile, Waruguru regretted that the problems the country was facing was as a result of the Handshake.

“We must plunge this country into an economic revolution in August by voting for Kenya Kwanza. This way, Kenyans will have their country out of State Capture.”