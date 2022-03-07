Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The leaders were speaking on Monday in Mathira, Mukurweini and Kieni where they launched several development programmes and campaigned for Kenya Kwanza/DPPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula, Gachagua call out Kibicho over attempts to meddle with poll officials

In particular, the leaders warned Interior PS Karanja Kibicho against using the government administrators to advance a certain political agenda.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 — The National Government Administration Officers and public servants must stop interfering with the mandate of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as it prepares to manage the upcoming election.

Leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza political formation say the functions of the Commission are exclusive.

They said Kenyans should be left to exercise their democratic right at the ballot.

The leaders were speaking on Monday in Mathira, Mukurweini and Kieni where they launched several development programmes and campaigned for Kenya Kwanza. 

They were Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetang’ula, MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi), Isaac Mwaura (Nominated), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Cate Waruguru (Laikipia), and UDA Johnson Muthama.Wetang’ula noted that no third party should attempt to carry out the work of the Commission. 

In particular, the leaders warned Interior PS Karanja Kibicho against using the government administrators to advance a certain political agenda.

“You [Kibicho] will find yourself in trouble. You are intruding into the IEBC mandate. Your letter to public servants last month is illegal,” he said.

Image

The Bungoma Senator said Kenya Kwanza was pushing for a genuine change “in our country that will make life bearable to every ordinary Kenyan”. 

Prof Kindiki exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will form the next government.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“IEBC functions should be autonomous. The letter Mr Kibicho did to provincial administrators must be withdrawn,” he explained.

On his part, Nyoro urged Kenyans to rally behind Kenya Kwanza and make it win by more than 70 per cent.

“Such a clear victory will make it hard for some people to dispute the results.”

The Kiharu MP asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to finish his term and go home in peace. 

He noted that the employment of threats, intimidation and coercion to Kenya Kwanza aspirants will not make them join Azimio. 

“Jubilee is dead, especially in Mt Kenya. It will never be resuscitated,” added Gachagua.

Meanwhile, Waruguru regretted that the problems the country was facing was as a result of the Handshake.

“We must plunge this country into an economic revolution in August by voting for Kenya Kwanza. This way, Kenyans will have their country out of State Capture.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Police in Baringo trace 40 missing KCPE candidates after bandit attack

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohammed said the candidates who had fled their homes after the skirmishes would now sit for their examinations at...

48 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Don’t mind him, he is a stupid man: Ruto on Atwoli

Ruto took issue with Atwoli's move to stonewall a proposal that sought to increase contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for people...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Inadequate financial backing major hindrance for women in politics: TIFA

Thirty-four per cent of the respondents listed lack of confidence, more responsibilities at home, and lack of encouragement from political parties among barriers to...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TIFA study projects possibility of woman president in 10 years at 48pc

More male respondents -- 80 per cent -- expressed optimism in the election of a female Deputy President compared to women at 75 per...

3 hours ago

ARSON

Narok: 70-acre cane plantation razed down in suspected arson

Addressing the press at Mapashi area, irate farmers of the cane plantations, led by their representative ulius Ole Matangaro claimed that they incurred over...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ILLUSTRATED: Who will crown Ruto or Raila king?

A study conducted by TIFA from 3rd to 9th February 2022 listed Musalia Mudavadi as Deputy William Ruto's most preferred running mate while Peter...

4 hours ago

FOOD SAFETY

New bill set to address food safety concerns for consumers 

While opening a three-day Multi-Sectoral Coordination Mechanism Operation Tool MCM – OT) workshop in Naivasha, Amoth said Kenya faces complex health threats that include...

4 hours ago

County News

Police in Mandera heighten security measures as KCPE kicks off

Mandera County Director of Education Abdi Sheikh has confirmed that that they have received enough security officers and candidate and exam managers should not...

5 hours ago