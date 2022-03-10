Wetangula cautions Kalonzo against sealing deal with ‘turncoats’ in Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 — Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has asked Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka to think twice before agreeing to a deal between One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and Azimio la Umoja.

Wetangula asked Kalonzo to beware of the history of political betrayal from those he intends to join ahead of the August 9 polls and not fall prey to their political dishonesties as demonstrated in the past

“My dear brother and friend VP Kalonzo don’t allow political turncoats to shape your destiny. With the history of betrayal and deceit, plus the arrogance being displayed, think carefully before you enter the tent Kalonzo Musyoka,” Wetangula warned Thursday.

His appeal came on the day Musyoka and KANU leader Gideon Moi met and held discussions with Jimmy Kibaki, the leader of the New Democrats Party at OKA offices.

Musyoka has remained cagey on supporting Odinga for the third time in his quest for presidency, arguing that this time round, Odinga should return the favor and support him.

On Wednesday, KANU Party Secretary General Nick Salat advised Moi to abandon the Wiper leader and join ODM-Jubilee co-led Azimio terming him as indicisive.

Speaking during the launch of the KANU’s 2022 manifesto, Salat said the Wiper Leader is taking so long to make up his mind and there is no time to “babysit” him anymore

“I do not know what he wants us to give him so that he agrees to go with us. He is taking so long. Just let him go,” said Salat.

He further pointed out that with or without Kalonzo, KANU was going to join the Azimio Movement led by ODM leader Raila Odinga

“You know, if he has refused, just leave him. There is no time to babysit him. We love you and with or without him; we will have to go,” Salat said.

On March 1, during a press conference, Kalonzo tabled a 2017 agreement with Odinga as the reference document for coalition talks with the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The 2017 accord provided that Odinga will stand down for Wiper leader in 2022 whether or not he won the election.