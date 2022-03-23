Connect with us

Aukot, who contested for the presidency in 2017 under the Thirdway Alliance party ticket however dismissed Mama Ngina's remarks

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We won’t follow your son blindly: Aukot to Mama Ngina

Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta spoke in her native Kikuyu dialect during a public function in a message apparently directed at voters in the restive Mt Kenya region who have largely backed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid, something President Kenyatta has been working to undo.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 — One-time presidential candidate and constitutional lawyer Ekuru Aukot has fired back at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother after she asked voters to heed to her son’s advise on who to elect the next President.

“He (President Uhuru Kenyatta) had no ill will but if your junior shows you disrespect, you don’t bother, you just continue moving forward. The direction which he is showing you, follow it,” the former First Lady said during a burial of her cousin in Gatundu.

Aukot, who contested for the presidency in 2017 under the Thirdway Alliance party ticket however dismissed Mama Ngina’s remarks.

“Mama Ngina as a Kenyan has right to her opinion but she ought to have known when to speak and when not to speak. She cannot ask Kenyans to follow Uhuru without us analyzing her son’s record in leadership. Kenyans are disgruntled rightfully so,” Aukot said when he appeared on Citizen Television’s Daybreak show on Wednesday.

Another commentators advised Mama Ngina to keep off her son’s fights with other boys.

“Stay out of his fights with other boys, or you’ll be forced to quit Twitter like he did when things got too hot,” Joshua Ngenga, a teacher, said.

Mama Ngina’s sentiments were the clearest indication of her support for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, who enjoys the backing of President Kenyatta after his Jubilee Party formalized a coalition arrangement with ODM under the Azimio Movement.

