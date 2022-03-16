x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The Deputy President singled out the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) as some of the agencies which will be subjected to a raft of reforms. /COURTESY

Kenya

We will deliver the DCI, KRA, EACC and Judiciary from State Capture: Ruto

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- Deputy President William Ruto and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader has vowed to enact a number of reforms in different government agencies if elected President in the August Elections.

DP Ruto who spoke on Tuesday during the UDA National Delegates Conference (NDC) where he received a nod to be the party’s flag bearer, said the move will be aimed at delivering the state agencies including the judiciary and the security sector from what he termed “state capture”

The Deputy President singled out the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) as some of the agencies which will be subjected to a raft of reforms to ensure their independence while discharging their mandate.

He claimed that the state agencies were being misused in harassing and persecuting political opponents and Kenyans hence a need for “deliverance.”

“They have weaponized state institutions, DCI, KRA and the EACC to run political errands. To dismantle businesses that belong to people who do not worship them, and I want to tell them, this country will change,” Ruto said.

He added “On our first day, we will free the DCI, we will free the KRA from state capture.”

 The UDA presidential candidate further said that his administration will professionalize the DCI’s office and the KRA for them to discharge their constitutional and legal duty.

He stated that he will appoint an accounting officer for the Inspector General and the DCI to give them financial independence while conducting their duties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He further said that they will digitize the KRA to ensure they collect all taxes professionally.

“The 60 per cent of the taxes that are not collected as VAT, we will make sure that we create a mechanism, the digital platform so that we can collect taxes and we don’t have to fight Kenyan enterprises and destroy peoples’ businesses,” Ruto said in reference to the Keroche Breweries which has been subject of KRA investigations.

In regards to the Judiciary independence, DP Ruto said that his government will operationalize the Judiciary fund to give them financial independence when delivering on their responsibility without challenges due to inadequate resources

He claimed that there has been a deliberate move to block the operationalization of Judiciary fund despite being in the country’s laws for the last 10 years.

“We want a judiciary that will stand tall and make sure that they discharge their responsibility withoutencumbrances of matters to do with financial dependance on other arms of government. We want a Judiciary that will be truly independent that doe not receive telephone calls from the executive to write judgements,” he said.

Ruto’s sentiments come at a time when a section of leaders, businessmen and Kenyans have cried foul over what they have termed being targeted by state agencies in attempts to force them into submission.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Keroche set to re-open after agreeing to pay Sh957m tax arrears in 2 years

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – Keroche Breweries is set to re-open after signing an agreement with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to pay Sh957 million...

3 hours ago

Kenya

DCI arrests man linked to wife’s murder in Naivasha

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16 – A 32-year-old man suspected of Killing his wife was on Tuesday detained by Naivasha-based detectives after preliminary findings linked...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

It is Ruto who introduced Uhuru to me: Wanjigi

Wanjigi who spoke on Tuesday at the UDA National Delegates Conference that crowned Deputy President William Ruto its presidential candidate for the August 9...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto says Jubilee collapsed due to refusal to accommodate inclusive, transformative leadership

DP Ruto said the ruling party engineered a new frame of national unity in undemocratic way thus dividing the same people it sought to...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

It is bottom-up, not bottom vs up: Ruto to detractors

Speaking at the party's NDC, the United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate said that the hustler nation and their economic model is the only way to...

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘You’re made of fine gold,’ Ruto tells allies who resisted Jubilee ‘witch-hunt’

Ruto accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of weaponizing State agencies against those he differed with politically to orchestrate a desired succession plan.

23 hours ago

Politics

UDA assures aspirants of free and fair nominations

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 15 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party chairman Johnson Muthama has assured party members of a free, fair and transparent nominations...

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA’s NDC to crown Ruto after successful vetting by Executive Council

The event to be held at the Kasarani Indoor Sports Complex in Nairobi will attract at least 5,000 delegates in addition to allied politicians...

1 day ago