Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mombasa Health workers singing in solidarity as they kick off their strike due to salary arrears/KNA

Capital Health

‘We were last paid in October’: Mombasa health workers on strike over salary arrears

The health workers through their various unions had issued a seven days’ strike ultimatum to compel the government to pay their two months’ salaries which was not honoured.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 8 — Mombasa County health workers from all cadres have begun their strike to compel the county area government to pay their salary arrears for the months of January and February.

The health workers through their various unions had issued a seven days’ strike ultimatum to compel the government to pay their two months’ salaries which was not honoured.

They are also demanding the county government to remit all their statutory deductions, which include NSSF and NHIF for 5 months, which have not been sent.

Led by KMPDU Chairman Coast region Hassan Mkuche the health workers have vowed not to return to work until their demands which include payment of full salary for the two months and settlement of non-remitted deductions.

Mkuche said the county government has not paid them their dues despite receiving the salary allocation fund for the month of January from the National Treasury.

“Our salary deductions have not been paid for the past five months; the county last paid us in October 2021. We are really struggling even in getting to work,” he said.

Mkuche added that they have decided to abscond duty and look for alternative sources of income to be able to fend for their families.

The unions are accusing the county government for persistently ignoring the issues raised particularly on perennial salary delays and non-remittance of statutory deductions including National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and bank loans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The county government has offered to pay January salaries only but the health workers are adamant that they are not going to return to work until all their demands are met.

The strike comes as a result of the failure by the county to honour a memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties on January 10 this year.

Nurses and other health workers issued a similar notice towards the end of last year when the county government failed to pay the November and December salaries.

But the strike was called off at the last minute after successful negotiations with the County government.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Chatham House lecture on Raila’s agenda in the UK

Odinga is expected to jet out of the country after the unveiling of the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate on March 12.

16 hours ago

Top stories

Moderna to set up Sh60bn COVID vaccine plant in Kenya, the first in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – Moderna has signed an agreement with Kenya to set up its manufacturing plant in the country, the first in...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula, Gachagua call out Kibicho over attempts to meddle with poll officials

In particular, the leaders warned Interior PS Karanja Kibicho against using the government administrators to advance a certain political agenda.

17 hours ago

County News

Police in Baringo trace 40 missing KCPE candidates after bandit attack

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohammed said the candidates who had fled their homes after the skirmishes would now sit for their examinations at...

18 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Don’t mind him, he is a stupid man: Ruto on Atwoli

Ruto took issue with Atwoli's move to stonewall a proposal that sought to increase contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for people...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Inadequate financial backing major hindrance for women in politics: TIFA

Thirty-four per cent of the respondents listed lack of confidence, more responsibilities at home, and lack of encouragement from political parties among barriers to...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TIFA study projects possibility of woman president in 10 years at 48pc

More male respondents -- 80 per cent -- expressed optimism in the election of a female Deputy President compared to women at 75 per...

21 hours ago

ARSON

Narok: 70-acre cane plantation razed down in suspected arson

Addressing the press at Mapashi area, irate farmers of the cane plantations, led by their representative ulius Ole Matangaro claimed that they incurred over...

21 hours ago