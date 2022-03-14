We have dismantled Cartel involved in Exam Cheating, Magoha says

MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 14 – The government has been able to dismantle the cartel that is involved in examination cheating in the country, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said.

Speaking on Monday morning, Magoha warned that the government is closely monitoring some parents and teachers who are actively trying to engage in examination malpractice.

He said they will be ‘dictatorial’ to teachers and individuals found in examination cheating.

“I want to warn that any teacher who feels that he or she is brave enough to open, particularly the second paper, we shall know where you are and come for you,” warned Magoha.

He added, “We will not have mercy for the people whom we have arrested. We shall be quite dictatorial for the sake of our children because we must protect them.”

He was speaking in Mombasa at the Nyali deputy county commissioner’s office, where he supervised the distribution and monitoring exercise of the first day’s KCSE examination materials.

Magoha revealed that two four form students in Nairobi were found with mobile phones in an examination centre before the start of the KCSE examination.

However, he said the student will be allowed to continue sitting for the examination, but they will be monitored closely.

“This morning in Nairobi, we found two students with cell phones. We are going to be very soft with them and allow them to write the examination,” said Magoha.

At the same time, Magoha said they have set aside at least 10 helicopters on standby to deliver the examinations in far-flung areas.

“We have several choppers, about 10 of them. One was this morning called to duty in parts of Kajiado. We also have areas like Lamu and Turkana, which might not be accessible, but we have assured students that they will receive the examination papers on time,” he said.