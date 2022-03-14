x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Magoha warned that the government is closely monitoring some parents and teachers who are actively trying to engage in examination malpractice. /FILE

Top stories

We have dismantled Cartel involved in Exam Cheating, Magoha says

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 14 – The government has been able to dismantle the cartel that is involved in examination cheating in the country, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said.

Speaking on Monday morning, Magoha warned that the government is closely monitoring some parents and teachers who are actively trying to engage in examination malpractice.

He said they will be ‘dictatorial’ to teachers and individuals found in examination cheating.

“I want to warn that any teacher who feels that he or she is brave enough to open, particularly the second paper, we shall know where you are and come for you,” warned Magoha.

He added, “We will not have mercy for the people whom we have arrested. We shall be quite dictatorial for the sake of our children because we must protect them.”

He was speaking in Mombasa at the Nyali deputy county commissioner’s office, where he supervised the distribution and monitoring exercise of the first day’s KCSE examination materials.

Magoha revealed that two four form students in Nairobi were found with mobile phones in an examination centre before the start of the KCSE examination.

However, he said the student will be allowed to continue sitting for the examination, but they will be monitored closely.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This morning in Nairobi, we found two students with cell phones. We are going to be very soft with them and allow them to write the examination,” said Magoha.

At the same time, Magoha said they have set aside at least 10 helicopters on standby to deliver the examinations in far-flung areas.

“We have several choppers, about 10 of them. One was this morning called to duty in parts of Kajiado. We also have areas like Lamu and Turkana, which might not be accessible, but we have assured students that they will receive the examination papers on time,” he said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza leaders in Mt Kenya vow to resist blackmail to switch camp

The leaders said they will remain firm against the imposition of a puppet leader despite use of threats and intimidation.

18 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto allies ask Kenyatta to publicly commit to peaceful transfer of power

Leaders led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika said they had accepted President Kenyatta's decision to back Odinga...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

24-year-old accident survivor confined to a wheelchair defies odds to seek elective seat

Jelagat who suffered spinal cord injuries that left her confined to a wheel chair up to date is vying for a position of Member...

20 hours ago

County News

Petrol tanker incident in Lugari leaves rider dead, 2 drivers injured

Matete Sub-County OCPD Gifinalis Barasa said the 17:45pm incident left one person, believed to be a boda boda rider, dead, with other two drivers...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi pledges to slay corruption dragon, reform public sector

Muturi said that corruption which has rocked the public sector has denied Kenyans services saying for the country to attain substantial economic growth, graft...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ex-Irrigation, Water PS Wairagu launches Murang’a gubernatorial bid

Wairagu who is seeking to be the next county chief on Democratic Party ticket, pledged to actualize the Ward Fund to prevent conflict between...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Herbal plants face extinction in Nandi due to destruction of indigenous trees

Despite the adoption of a modern health system in Nandi County, majority of the locals still prefer seeking medical attention from the herbalist.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IMLU roots for localized approaches to deal with criminals, spare citizens collective punishment

The Independent Medico Legal Unit (IMLU) has urged the government to adopt localized approaches in dealing with security matters in order to spare innocent people...

23 hours ago