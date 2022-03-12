x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
ODM leader Raila Odinga (L) and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (L)/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘We had small problems but had a handshake’: Raila on deal with Kalonzo

Odinga reported that they had resolved their issues with the Wiper leader and lauded him for agreeing to shelve his ambition and support his bid.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — Orange Democratic leader Raila Odinga who was on Saturday unveiled as the Azimio la Umoja coalition presidential candidate said they had a handshake with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who had earlier on insisted that Odinga must honor his promise support him.

Odinga reported that they had resolved their issues with the Wiper leader and lauded him for agreeing to shelve his ambition and support his bid.

“I want to thank my brother Kalonzo Musyoka who we had small problems with but today we spoke, agreed and had a handshake, and henceforth we are going to walk together,” stated Odinga.

The ODM leader, who was endorsed by over 20 parties to lead the Azimio team in the August 9 elections, assured the coalition partners that he will not fail them.

He asked them to continue supporting him as leads the team towards victory.

“I accept this nomination with absolute gratitude and dedication to our people, our country and all the party leaders that have endorsed it. I will deliver with your support,” stated Odinga.

Speaking during the unveiling of Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta also lauded Kalonzo for putting aside his ambition to support Raila.

President Kenyatta noted that although Kalonzo is able to vie for the presidency he had shelved his ambition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Let all stand up and clap for Kalonzo. We thank him,” he said.

He said he is confident that Raila will not forget other leaders once he becomes president.

The President also exuded confidence in the former Prime Minister’s ability to develop the country and fight corruption.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Was Kalonzo coerced into joining Azimio?

Musyoka has been cagey on supporting Odinga saying it was time the ODM leader returned a favor after he supporting him in three times...

26 mins ago

Top stories

Why Kalonzo joined Raila’s Azimio bandwagon

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – After weeks of uncertainty, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has finally joined the Azimio La Umoja movement that endorsed long-time...

42 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio ratifies proposal to back Raila’s presidential bid

The over 300 delegates who had gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre ratified the resolution after 21 parties allied to the movement signed...

54 mins ago

Top stories

Uhuru: Raila will be the fifth president of Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared his successor will be Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Kenyatta said he was grateful to...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wiper, KANU sign Azimio deal leaving OKA allies stranded

The two parties are among 19 others that appended their signatures to the coalition agreement that was later ratified by close to 300 Azimio...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rift Valley RC commissions CBC classes in Loitokitok

Mohamed lauded the National Government together with all other relevant stakeholders involved in the program for the good work and the value they have...

2 hours ago

Africa

Kenyatta mourns former Zambian president Rupiah Banda

President Kenyatta described the former Head of State as a pan-Africanist who dedicated his long political career to the wellbeing, progress and unity of...

2 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Kenya Seed Company assures farmers of adequate supply

KSC Managing Director Fred Oloibe said that part of training for their seed distributors include highlighting and making them aware of the issue of fake seeds in the country.

4 hours ago