‘We had small problems but had a handshake’: Raila on deal with Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — Orange Democratic leader Raila Odinga who was on Saturday unveiled as the Azimio la Umoja coalition presidential candidate said they had a handshake with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who had earlier on insisted that Odinga must honor his promise support him.

Odinga reported that they had resolved their issues with the Wiper leader and lauded him for agreeing to shelve his ambition and support his bid.

“I want to thank my brother Kalonzo Musyoka who we had small problems with but today we spoke, agreed and had a handshake, and henceforth we are going to walk together,” stated Odinga.

The ODM leader, who was endorsed by over 20 parties to lead the Azimio team in the August 9 elections, assured the coalition partners that he will not fail them.

He asked them to continue supporting him as leads the team towards victory.

“I accept this nomination with absolute gratitude and dedication to our people, our country and all the party leaders that have endorsed it. I will deliver with your support,” stated Odinga.

Speaking during the unveiling of Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta also lauded Kalonzo for putting aside his ambition to support Raila.

President Kenyatta noted that although Kalonzo is able to vie for the presidency he had shelved his ambition.

“Let all stand up and clap for Kalonzo. We thank him,” he said.

He said he is confident that Raila will not forget other leaders once he becomes president.

The President also exuded confidence in the former Prime Minister’s ability to develop the country and fight corruption.