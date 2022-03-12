x
Musyoka's attendance at the Azimio National Delegates Congress (NDC) at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) was uncertain/SKM Presidential Campaign

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Was Kalonzo coerced into joining Azimio?

Musyoka has been cagey on supporting Odinga saying it was time the ODM leader returned a favor after he supporting him in three times before.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s sudden change of heart to shelve his presidential ambition in support of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has left more questions than answers.

Was he coerced or not? That is the big question many Kenyans are pondering on after his party joined 20 others in appending their signatures to the Azimio La Umoja Movement coalition agreement on Saturday that saw Odinga endorsed as the outfit’s presidential flag bearer.

For weeks now, Musyoka has been cagey on supporting Odinga saying it was time the ODM leader returned a favor after he supporting him in three times before.

Until the last minute, Musyoka’s attendance at the Azimio National Delegates Congress (NDC) at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) was uncertain.

The event had been scheduled to start at 8.00am but it failed to kick off as planned only starting six hours later at 2.13pm raising eyebrows on what exactly was transpiring behind the scenes.

“Making of coalitions and the process of forming the government should not be rushed,” Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said.

The Wiper leader hurriedly arrived at KICC alongside with President Kenyatta about half an hour after Odinga arrived.

Developing…

