Warder at Kodiaga Maximum prison commits suicide

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 24 – A prison Warden at the Kodiaga maximum prison in Kisumu has committed suicide.

The officer aged 37 was manning the prison gate on Wednesday night at 11.30pm when he pulled the trigger to his head dying on the spot.

A prison Warden who sought to remain anonymous said they suspect the deceased had some mental problem.

“It’s true he shot himself and could be a mental problem,” the source said.

Kisumu County Commander Alphonse Peters confirmed the incident noting that investigations is on over the matter.

The body has been preserved at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital mortuary.