Wanyonyi says City Hall administration will resolve indiscipline in boda boda sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 — Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Tim Wanyonyi has castigated the assault and violence unleashed on a female motorist by a section of city boda boda riders.

In a video that went viral, rogue bodaboda riders are seen assaulting a female motorist along Nairobi’s Forest Road.

During celebrations of this year’s International Women’s Day, Wanyonyi called on security agencies to trace, arrest and prosecute all culprits who were involved in the heinous act.

“I join other Kenyans in condemning the cruel assault meted against a young, enterprising female motorist yesterday. The violence unleashed on her was inhumane, disgusting, demeaning and heartbreaking,” he said.

Wanyonyi noted that while the boda boda sector has grown into an income generating sector, the lack of regulatory framework in sector has seen it metamorphosize into a security threat.

“Our women must not feel insecure anywhere in the city and as your next governor, security for all residents will be my priority,” Wanyonyi stated.

The City Hall contender urged law enforcement agencies to take charge of the matter before the issue gets out of hand as the industry is now becoming a ticking bomb.

“We must not allow our city to be taken over by criminal gangs masquerading as service providers,” Wanyonyi said.

“My administration will work closely with the county assembly, the National Government and the security agencies to ensure that the sector is properly regulated so that the few bad elements that give the sector a bad name are dealt with,” he added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has since ordered a countrywide crackdown on boda boda operators following the assault of female motorists along Forest Road.

Speaking during the country’s celebrations to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday, President Kenyatta condemned the incident and said the crackdown is timely to rein in on rogue elements.

“Yesterday I did give instructions that I have ordered a crackdown on all boda boda operators starting here in Nairobi and moving all across the country,” the Head of State said in a speech delivered at the event held at the Kenya School of Government.

While he applauded the riders who offer great service to the country while operating within the framework of the law, he noted that the prevalent rouge behavior by the boda boda riders cannot be condoned.

“So I have instructed the relevant law enforcement officers to use the instruments within the law to punish the culprits,” said the President.

President Kenyatta also ordered the re-registration of boda boda operators even as he reiterated the move is not aimed at stifling small businesses but rather to protect the lives of women and Kenyans at large.