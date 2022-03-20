Connect with us

Wanjigi emphasized that he is still in the race after he was hounded out of ODM. /FILE

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wanjigi to be endorsed presidential candidate for Safina Party on Monday

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 20- At least 2,000 delegates are expected to attend the Safina Party National Delegates Convention Monday as the Paul Muite-led party seeks to endorse businessman Jimi Wanjigi to be the party’s presidential flag bearer.

The event will take place at the Bomas of Kenya Baraza Hall from 10.00 am.

“During the event, Presidential candidate, His Excellency Jimi Wanjigi, will launch his Presidential Campaign,” the party said in a statement.

The party said that Wanjigi will use the platform to share his vision and hope for Kenya while outlining strategies that he intends to employ to restore the economy and create a fresh start for the country.

Wanjigi moved to Safina party after a bitter fall-out in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) which kicked him out after vowing to challenge party leader Raila Odinga for the top ticket.

Even though Wanjigi is considered a newcomer in elective politics, he has vowed to compete with Odinga at the ballot in the August 9 election.

Front runners in this election are Odinga who is vying for the presidency under the Azimio La Umoja initiative bringing together more than 30 political parties and Deputy President William Ruto who is running under the Kenya Kwanza alliance that has Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) and Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya.

Wanjigi joined Safina party on March 9 with following an exit from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party after he fell out with Azimio la Umoja’s Raila Odinga.

Wanjigi has maintained that that he is still in the race for the country’s top seat after he was hounded out of ODM.

“I did assure Kenyans that I will be in the ballot on August 9th, 2022. And where I will be, its where the next government will be formed. Today, I have officially become a member of Safina party which is once again providing platform to deliver seismic change,” Wanjigi said on the day he defected.

Wanjigi lamented that despite his dedication to ODM party he was kicked out mercilessly when he called for democracy.

“We were in a home called ODM and that was the party that I first ever joined in 2018. I joined ODM believing that our ideology, our policies especially espoused in the election of 2017, were still in sync,”

“When we got together as NASA, we talked about Canaan which we envisioned for Kenyans was a Canaan away from what we termed as oppression and backward policies of the Jubilee Govt,” he added.

Safina party was founded on May 1995 by paleoanthropologist and conservationist Richard Leakey together with lawyer Paul Muite.

Headquartered in Nairobi, the party was registered two years later on November 1997.

During the 2007 general elections,  the party won five out of 210 elected seats.

