Wanjigi, Kiunjuri among guests present at UDA’s NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi is among guests present at the Kasarani indoor arena for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which is expected to endorse Deputy president William Ruto as its flag bearer during the August Elections.

Wanjigi who recently decamped from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party to the Paul Muite-led Safina Party was accompanied by the Moses Kuria.

Other notable guests at the event included The Service Party of Kenya leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Cleophas Malala and Johnson Sakaja.

Ruto emerged as the party’s choice to seek the top seat after beating two other contenders.

The two other candidates were disqualified after failing to meet the required threshold.

NEC Vice Chairperson Kipruto Arap Kirwa said Ruto emerged the best candidate after meeting the required threshold.

“We had three applicants who presented themselves. The first one was William Samoei Ruto and the verdict was that he is the candidate we shall present to Kasarani on Tuesday for the NDC to make necessary resolution for the purposes of presenting his name to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC),” NEC Vice Chairperson Kipruto arap Kirwa told news reporters at the party headquarters on Saturday.

Tracy Wanjiru, a third-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), was disqualified for lacking a degree certificate.