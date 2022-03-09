Wanjigi joins Muite-led Safina Party, to pursue Presidential ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has now joined the Paul Muite-led Safina party where he is expected to continue with his Presidential race following his exit from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party.

Speaking during a press conference, Wanjigi emphasized that he is still in the race after he was hounded out of ODM.

He stated that he will be presenting his nomination papers during Safina Party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) set to be held on March 21.

More to follow……