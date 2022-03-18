US AFRICOM awards 3 KDF officers for heroic response to Manda Bay attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 — The United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM) has awarded three Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Service Personnel with the Joint Service Commendation medals for their heroic actions during the January 5, 2020 Al-Shabaab attack at Manda Base, in Lamu County.

The US AFRICOM Director of Operations Major General Gregory Anderson awarded Colonel Daniel Rotich, Major Martin Muthaura and Corporal Peter Shikuri with the awards for their swift response in countering and thwarting the terrorists that had attacked Camp Simba in Manda, that hosts KDF and US military.

The attack described as complex left three Americans dead and a KDF officer injured.

Three additional U.S. personnel attached to the Department of Defense were also wounded.

Colonel Rotich, as the Deputy Commander of Operation Fagia Msitu at the time, was recognized for his technical acumen of coordinating air to ground support throughout the lethal engagement with the militia according to the statement released by the KDF.

He was responsible for the McDonnel Douglas 500 Defender helicopter mini-gun engagements that changed the momentum of the firefight between United States and Kenya Defence Forces against the terrorists.

“Colonel Rotich’s superior leadership, technical and tactical abilities, coupled with his dedication to duty and selfless service were critical in the defeat of a platoon size element of the terrorists,” his citation read in part.

Major Muthaura, as the Alpha Company Commander of the Kenya Ranger Regiment, received the award for his ability to assemble a platoon-size element of his troops and providing one squad to support the US forces at the airfield.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He took another squad to the jungle that surrounded the airbase and assaulted the terrorists without concern of his own personal welfare, to successfully clear the perimeter of all enemy forces.

“Major Muthaura’s superior leadership, courage under fire and dedication to duty were critical in the defeat of the terrorists who attacked the airfield at Manda. His leadership during the engagement changed the momentum of the firefight between the US and KDF against the terrorists,” his citation read.

On the other hand, Corporal Shikuri was awarded for his dedication to duty and determination to prevail against the enemy. His efforts were critical in the defeat of the terrorists having demonstrated incredible initiative and bravery during the assault on the terrorists even after being wounded.

Speaking during the award ceremony Major General Anderson thanked the three warriors for their, team work, value and confidence which were instrumental in fighting the militia during the attack.

“You kept yourself on the frontline to protect others and save your nation. This is indeed commendable and we thank you for your courage and bravery,” said Major General Anderson.

“The distinctive accomplishments of the three Service Personnel reflect credit upon themselves and KDF by the meritorious achievement in different capacities on the critical roles they played to ensure the militia were neutralized,” added Major General Anderson.

He said that the US AFRICOM remains determined to partner with Kenya in the fight against terrorism which has become a global threat.

The event was attended by Assistant Chief of Defence Forces Personnel and Logistics (ACDF P&L) Major General Muthuri Kiugu, Assistant Chief of Defence Forces Operations, Doctrine and Training (ACDF OPD&T) Major General Peter Muteti, General Officers, Senior Officers, Officers and Service Members.