Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
This image was shared by the DCI who identified the man as Zacharia Nyaora Obadia, the main culprit in a sexual assault incident on Forest Road that occurred on March 8, 2022 sparking countrywide condemnation. /DCI.

Top stories

UNMASKED: Forest Road sexual assault main culprit is Zacharia Nyaora Obadia

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – Detectives have unmasked the identity of the main culprit of the Forest Road sexual assault.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said the suspect was unmasked through digital forensics at the modern lab.

“The mastermind of the despicable sexual harassment incident, that has attracted countrywide condemnation has finally been unmasked. This is after undercover agents drawn from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters,” Kinoti said, naming him as Zacharia Nyaora Obadia.

Kinoti said a manhunt for the suspect on Tuesday evening was not successful after he escaped a police dragnet.

“The suspect has also been positively identified by his wife and other relatives in his rural home, sexually assaulting the victim in the widely shared videotape. It is only a matter of time before we arrest him,” he said.

Kinoti has given the suspect 24 hours to surrender alongside his accomplices who have all been identified.

The men were seen in a viral video sexually assaulting a female motorist on Forest Road, in what has sparked countrywide condemnation and led to a nationwide crackdown of boda boda riders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Wanyonyi says City Hall administration will resolve indiscipline in boda boda sector

Wanyonyi noted that while the boda boda sector has grown into an income generating sector, the lack of regulatory framework in sector has seen...

31 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta orders nationwide crackdown on boda boda operators

Speaking during the country’s celebrations to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday, President Kenyatta condemned the incident and said the crackdown is timely to...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Over 200 Boda boda riders charged with obstruction, fined Sh35,000

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Over 200 boda boda riders have been arraigned before Milimani Court charged with the offense of riding along the...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Boda boda riders to have unique identifiers to distinguish them

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The Boda boda Integrated Management System (IMS) patron Nickson Moseti says they are fast tracking the process of having...

8 hours ago

crime

FIDA urges creation of police unit to tame rogue boda boda operators

FIDA presented a petition to the National Police Service Inspector General calling for protection of women in Kenya following the sexual assault of a...

9 hours ago

County News

14 suspects arrested over sexual assault of woman on Forest Road

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – 14 suspects have been arrested and 5 motorcycles seized over sexual assault of a female motorist on Nairobi’s Forest...

1 day ago

Kenya

Police in Nairobi to intensify operation on Boda Boda riders breaking traffic rules

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Police in Nairobi are set to intensify an operation against boda boda riders who break rules on the roads....

February 10, 2022

Kenya

FIDA wants Murgor sisters assault by Ndichu brothers expedited

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has called on authorities to expedite investigations into assault claims by Murgor sisters...

December 13, 2021