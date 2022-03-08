UNMASKED: Forest Road sexual assault main culprit is Zacharia Nyaora Obadia

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – Detectives have unmasked the identity of the main culprit of the Forest Road sexual assault.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said the suspect was unmasked through digital forensics at the modern lab.

“The mastermind of the despicable sexual harassment incident, that has attracted countrywide condemnation has finally been unmasked. This is after undercover agents drawn from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters,” Kinoti said, naming him as Zacharia Nyaora Obadia.

Kinoti said a manhunt for the suspect on Tuesday evening was not successful after he escaped a police dragnet.

“The suspect has also been positively identified by his wife and other relatives in his rural home, sexually assaulting the victim in the widely shared videotape. It is only a matter of time before we arrest him,” he said.

Kinoti has given the suspect 24 hours to surrender alongside his accomplices who have all been identified.

The men were seen in a viral video sexually assaulting a female motorist on Forest Road, in what has sparked countrywide condemnation and led to a nationwide crackdown of boda boda riders.