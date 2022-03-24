University student dies during Police recruitment drive

BUSIA, Kenya, Mar 24 – A prospective recruit in the ongoing police recruitment drive across the country has died in Busia.

The 26-year-old university student collapsed after running five rounds in the field.

Wilson Ochieng, a relative to the deceased stated that the third-year student at Kenyatta University had opted to try his luck in the recruitment.

Ochieng indicated that he had no known illness and the postmortem will reveal what could have caused his death.

A witness told the press that the deceased reduced his speed all of a sudden as Police officers reached out to him with first aid.

“We were called in to help and have him rushed to the hospital, unfortunately, he had died,” he said.

The witness further noted that there was no medics on the ground to help the situation.

“We would not have lost this young man if we had doctors on site during the recruitment drive,” said the witness.

The body was transferred to Busia County hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.