Kenya

University student charged with illegal possession of KCSE, KCPE papers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – A Zetech University student was on Monday charged before a Nairobi court with being in possession of examination materials contrary to law.

Oscar Brighton alias Jangoo was accused that between March 7 and 10 at unknown place within the country, he was found in possession of examination materials in a mobile phone relating to the contents of papers.

The papers were for the year 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) National examinations without lawful authority or excuse.

The accused was charged with a second account of disclosing the contents of examination paper materials to another person through a mobile phone without lawful authority or excuse.

He is said to have committed the offence on the same dates and place with others not before court.

Brighton denied the charges before chief Magistrate Wendy Micheni and pleaded for lenient bond terms.

He said he was innocent.

The court released him on a cash bail of Sh500,000 or a bond of Sh1 million.

The case will now be mentioned on March 28.

