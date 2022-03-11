University student arrested for selling fake KCPE, KCSE exam papers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – A third year economics student at the Zetech University was on Friday arrested for selling fake Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) examination papers.
The suspect was busted by undercover agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in possession of the fake examination papers, while others were stored in his mobile phone.
The agents were attached to the Kenya National Examination council, monitoring and surveillance unit.
“He had created several WhatsApp groups where candidates were asked to deposit between Sh1,600 for Humanities to Sh2,600 for Sciences,” stated the DCI.